5 Stipulations the Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre match could get at WWE TLC

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.31K // 09 Dec 2018, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Expect an all-out war between the two European superstars

The WWE Creative team have shockingly booked a random match between Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. Now, it is good news for Finn Balor fans that the Irish superstar has finally gotten a PPV singles match but it would have made much more sense had he been allowed to compete in the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge along with Bayley.

Nevertheless, the match has been announced and is all set to take place on the 16th of December. The Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV is known to give the WWE Universe some extreme matches and given the level of talent the two superstars possess, it would be better if the Creative team gives a stipulation to this match as well.

Here are the 5 possible stipulations that the WWE could give to the Balor vs McIntyre match.

#5 Chairs Match

With a Tables Match already announced for the Natalya vs Ruby Riott match, WWE could give this match a chairs stipulation

WWE TLC match card already has two Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches - (Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman and Asuka vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship) and so this match may not be given a TLC stipulation.

Also, the WWE announced a tables match between Natalya and Ruby Riott for the TLC PPV and having another tables match on the card is something that WWE will not do. Having Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre clash in a chairs match could see both the superstars crossing all limits to destroy each other. WWE could book a chairs match by having Finn Balor attack McIntyre with steel chairs on RAW this week which would lead the Scottish Psychopath to instructing Corbin to attach a chairs stipulation to their match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement