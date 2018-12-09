×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Stipulations the Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre match could get at WWE TLC

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
1.31K   //    09 Dec 2018, 21:01 IST

Expect an all-out war between the two European superstars
Expect an all-out war between the two European superstars

The WWE Creative team have shockingly booked a random match between Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. Now, it is good news for Finn Balor fans that the Irish superstar has finally gotten a PPV singles match but it would have made much more sense had he been allowed to compete in the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge along with Bayley.

Nevertheless, the match has been announced and is all set to take place on the 16th of December. The Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV is known to give the WWE Universe some extreme matches and given the level of talent the two superstars possess, it would be better if the Creative team gives a stipulation to this match as well.

Here are the 5 possible stipulations that the WWE could give to the Balor vs McIntyre match.

#5 Chairs Match

With a Tables Match already announced for the Natalya vs Ruby Riott match, WWE could give this match a chairs stipulation
With a Tables Match already announced for the Natalya vs Ruby Riott match, WWE could give this match a chairs stipulation

WWE TLC match card already has two Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches - (Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman and Asuka vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship) and so this match may not be given a TLC stipulation.

Also, the WWE announced a tables match between Natalya and Ruby Riott for the TLC PPV and having another tables match on the card is something that WWE will not do. Having Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre clash in a chairs match could see both the superstars crossing all limits to destroy each other. WWE could book a chairs match by having Finn Balor attack McIntyre with steel chairs on RAW this week which would lead the Scottish Psychopath to instructing Corbin to attach a chairs stipulation to their match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Drew McIntyre Finn Balor
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
3 Superstars who can replace Braun Strowman at TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Kurt Angle could return to confront Baron Corbin at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two huge matches added to the TLC card 
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that WWE should Pull Off at TLC 
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the results of all the matches...
RELATED STORY
5 Big shockers WWE could be planning for TLC 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why TLC could be one of the best WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor teases a potential rematch against...
RELATED STORY
Why RAW could be planning a 6 man tag match for WWE TLC
RELATED STORY
4 Matches which could main event WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us