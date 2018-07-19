5 storylines that can make WWE great again

Kartik Tandon FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8.08K // 19 Jul 2018, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman has his eyes set on the Universal Championship.

Lately, WWE have been working hard to cook the meatiest storylines for the summer's biggest spectacle, SummerSlam. This is following a period, where the fans have suffered through several months of unbearably sub-par WWE product.

On SmackDown, the return of Daniel Bryan briefly set things alight, but he soon entered a meaningless feud with Big Cass, and is only now finding his feet after reuniting with Kane as one-half of Team Hell No. Raw, meanwhile, has rested itself almost entirely on the charisma of Seth Rollins.

Hopefully, both of WWE's main shows are set to turn their fortunes around in the coming months in order to set up a second-half of 2018 that is much more entertaining than the first.

In this article, we take a look at five storylines that can make WWE great again.

5. Bayley vs Sasha Banks

It's about time they settle their differences.

Every time their friendship has seemed to be on the verge of exploding, something has happened to bring them back together.

The rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks has been running for almost a year and, thus far, it has been a thudding disappointment. The slow build-up has been never-ending and there have been tons of false starts.

This match could, and should, be fantastic. Bayley and Banks have killer in-ring chemistry and worked a bona-fide classic at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn back in 2015. With personal differences fuelling the storyline rather than a title, the stage is set for a vicious battle that will put the spotlight on the aggressive side of these two superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT