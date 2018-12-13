5 storylines to book Kevin Owens' return to WWE

The WWE Universe is seriously missing the Prizefighter

Kevin Owens was the first Universal Champion to hold the title for more than one night and the Prizefighter played a key role in elevating the title's prestige by holding it for nearly 170 days. He was then inserted into the US Title picture and then drafted to SmackDown Live, where he had epic feuds with the likes of AJ Styles and Shane McMahon.

Owens established himself as a top WWE star with his performances on Tuesday nights but after the Superstar Shake-up of 2018 KO suddenly got lost in the mix on RAW.

He was involved in a meaningless feud with Braun Strowman which did no good to either of the 2 superstars, and to add salt to the wound, Owens got injured after that feud which sidelined him from in-ring competition. However, according to the rumor mill, he will be ready to return to the ring by the end of February.

Here are the 5 possible ways Kevin Owens can return to the WWE.

#5 Shows up on RAW a month before WrestleMania, calls out the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

The Universal Champion that never got his rematch

Now, it's no secret that Owens' initial title reign was cut short due to the Goldeberg vs Brock Lesnar feud. Had Goldberg never returned to WWE, no one knows how long Kevin was supposed to stay as the Universal Champion.

With the Prizefighter possibly turning face before his injury, the WWE could have him return to RAW and cut a savage promo on how lazy the current Universal Champion has been and would be asked by Stephanie McMahon to compete in multiple matches heading to WrestleMania in order to show his worthiness. Owens would win all the matches before Wrestlemania 35 and seal his position in the main event of the show.

Lesnar is most likely going to stay as the Champion until Wrestlemania 35, and Drew McIntyre is speculated to be his WrestleMania opponent. However, WWE could add Owens to this match as neither McIntyre nor Lesnar is a face and so having a babyface superstar in the mix would just raise the unpredictability of this match.

