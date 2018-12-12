×
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Kevin Owens' injury and return date

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
628   //    12 Dec 2018, 17:02 IST

Owens was injured in October
Owens was injured in October

What's the story?

WWE currently has several of their top stars out due to injury, and one of the big names to be on the shelf is RAW Superstar Kevin Owens.

Also Read: WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news about Finn Balor's injury

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed the status of the former Universal champion and when he is set to return to action.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman, Fandango, Goldust, and Sami Zayn are the current Superstars from RAW that are out of action due to injury, apart from Owens.

On SmackDown, the tag team of Harper and Rowan are both out of action, while Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger are also out due to injury. Triple H is also due to injury after suffering an injury during his tag team match with Shawn Michaels against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel.

Also Read: WWE Rumor Mill: Update on RAW Superstar's injury

The heart of the matter

In October, following an assault by Bobby Lashley, Owens suffered a kayfabe injury as the former Universal champion had to get surgery on both his knees. He was set to be out for a few months to recuperate from the injury,

Meltzer's report states that he will be ready to return to the ring by the end of February, but WWE will wait till WrestleMania 35 to bring him back to the fold.

Since his injury, Owens has not been on TV, but has been pretty active on social media, even challenging Elton John to a match at WrestleMania.

What's next?

We won't see Owens in the WWE for a few months, but WWE desperately need a top star like him on RAW to bring back the ratings and the viewership. We will, though, mostly see Braun Strowman back in action, this weekend on TLC.

