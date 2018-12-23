5 Strong Reasons Why John Cena Should Not Return to Monday Night Raw

Ishaan sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 23 Dec 2018, 09:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena will be making a return to RAW soon

WWE has recently announced John Cena's return to Monday Night RAW. He will be a part of the first two RAW episodes in 2019 as per the WWE advertisement.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

His last WWE appearance was back in October at Super Show-Down where he took on against Elias and Kevin Owens along with Bobby Lashley in a tag team match.

He then missed multiple WWE PPVs including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, and Tables, Ladders and Chairs. But now, he is finally returning to Monday Night Raw.

A lot of fans are happy with this news but there are many reasons why he shouldn't return to Raw in 2019.

Let's take a look at five such reasons.

Disclaimer: The opinions made in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 WWE could book him against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

Cena vs Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34

The current condition of RAW and SmackDown Live is not the best. The company is doing everything they can to increase the viewership but none of their ideas seems to be working.

Advertisement

Same matches, lacklustre Storylines are some prime reasons why fans avoid watching WWE these days. Now the company has tried to get more viewership by having Cena on the show.

Even though Cena is a big superstar, there is seemingly no good storyline ready for him.

Rumors have suggested that Cena is going to have a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35. A lot of fans want to see this match again at next year's WrestleMania because the first one ended pretty quickly.

The Undertaker squashed Cena in a matter of minutes. The match itself wasn't officially confirmed until the day of Mania.

Other than that, there were a lot of botches in this match as well. Plus, we cannot forget that The Undertaker is getting old and now it's almost impossible for him to provide a great match.

We have seen a match between these two superstars this year, and there's no need to do this again. Instead of returning to Monday Night Raw, Cena could come in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. He might even find his Wrestlemania opponent during this match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement