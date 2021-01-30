5 struggling WWE Superstars who could prosper in the mid-card

Given that WWE is a global juggernaut with an annual turnover always hovering near the billion-dollar mark, it employs hundreds of Superstars who are gunning to find success in this competitive business. As a result, while a few of them get to showcase their skills by getting featured on TV, others have to wait for a long time for the WWE creative to give them something of note to do.

Over the years, countless talented Superstars have found themselves unable to show their worth due to insufficient opportunities or lack of TV time. Some Superstars of the past like Paul London, Tazz, and Elijah Burke were way more talented than what their presentation suggested on WWE programming.

Even today, when the roster is as stacked as ever with gifted in-ring talents, many performers have been unable to compete on a regular basis. These Superstars aren't just languishing in the lower card, but they are hardly given any chance to show their worth.

Here in this slideshow, we will look at five such struggling WWE Superstars, who could shine in the mid-card if given the right opportunity. Do mention the names of the Superstars you want to see regularly on TV in the comments section below.

#5 WWE RAW's Angel Garza hasn't been significantly featured on television lately

Push Angel Garza 😎 pic.twitter.com/tV1sgCBXou — Erick Reyes (@erick36127920) January 25, 2021

Upon signing with WWE NXT in 2019, Angel Garza was instantly put into the Cruiserweight Championship picture, indicating how highly the creative viewed him as the future of the company. The Mexican Superstar has tremendous in-ring skills with a charismatic ability that is off-the-charts, which was evident in his incredible matches against Lio Rush in NXT for the aforementioned Championship.

A few months later, Garza was called-up to the main roster and formed an alliance with Andrade. Though the two got off to a good start, their stock soon dwindled as they lost most of their vital matches. In October, their team was broken up, with Andrade being taken off TV, and Garza went back to being a singles act on RAW.

Honestly, I thought WWE is building up Angel Garza to be the next Latino Heat. — jco🇵🇭 (@jackmaico18) January 21, 2021

More recently, Garza has been competing for the 24/7 Championship on the Red brand, which possibly indicates that WWE creative is losing interest in him. If booked correctly, he can be a valuable addition to the mid-card on RAW and can have fun rivalries with Bobby Lashley, Keith Lee, and others.