Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Subtle moments you might have missed at MITB

How many of these did you notice?

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 10:26 IST
3.33K

The Money In The Bank contract has only been won 19 times
The coveted briefcase

Money in the Bank is now past us and overall, the event was quite a hit with some amazing matches, two great Ladder matches and even a shocking cash-in and Title change. The show was scattered with some unbelievable spots, many botches and some exciting confrontations.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In addition, there were a few blink-and-miss moments, a few unexpected reactions and more throughout the show that might have slipped you by, in case you weren't concentrating hard enough! Here are five such moments you might have missed at Money in the Bank.

#5 Babyfaces do not work

Image result for bobby lashley sportskeeda
Lashley has completely lost momentum with the crowd

The second match on the card tonight was a match that has perhaps garnered the least interest on the entire card - Sami Zayn vs Bobby Lashley. As much as the Chicago crowd was fired up throughout the night, this was a match they were least interested in, and they made it quite clear.

It is a testament to how badly white meat babyface characters fail that, just over a couple of months after his much-hyped return, Bobby Lashley was not exactly the crowd favourite Superstar WWE hoped he would be. In fact, the match was littered with many 'Sami Zayn' chants!

The only time Lashley got cheered was whenever he demonstrated some feats of strength. Maybe WWE should take the hint and make him a power-house destroyer without focusing too much on things like his family, his military service and the like. And while they're at it, a new finisher will definitely help.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Money in the Bank Seth Rollins Ronda Rousey
5 Botches you probably missed at Money in the Bank 
RELATED STORY
5 Bold decisions WWE needs to make at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things that can happen at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
MITB 2011: Reminiscing ‘The Best’ Money in the Bank PPV 
RELATED STORY
4 Wrestlers that should have been Mr. Money in the Bank...
RELATED STORY
5 possible finishes for Carmella vs Asuka at WWE MITB
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update regarding...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder...
RELATED STORY
Rumor round-up for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us