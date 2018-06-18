5 Subtle moments you might have missed at MITB

How many of these did you notice?

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 10:26 IST

The coveted briefcase

Money in the Bank is now past us and overall, the event was quite a hit with some amazing matches, two great Ladder matches and even a shocking cash-in and Title change. The show was scattered with some unbelievable spots, many botches and some exciting confrontations.

In addition, there were a few blink-and-miss moments, a few unexpected reactions and more throughout the show that might have slipped you by, in case you weren't concentrating hard enough! Here are five such moments you might have missed at Money in the Bank.

#5 Babyfaces do not work

Lashley has completely lost momentum with the crowd

The second match on the card tonight was a match that has perhaps garnered the least interest on the entire card - Sami Zayn vs Bobby Lashley. As much as the Chicago crowd was fired up throughout the night, this was a match they were least interested in, and they made it quite clear.

It is a testament to how badly white meat babyface characters fail that, just over a couple of months after his much-hyped return, Bobby Lashley was not exactly the crowd favourite Superstar WWE hoped he would be. In fact, the match was littered with many 'Sami Zayn' chants!

The only time Lashley got cheered was whenever he demonstrated some feats of strength. Maybe WWE should take the hint and make him a power-house destroyer without focusing too much on things like his family, his military service and the like. And while they're at it, a new finisher will definitely help.