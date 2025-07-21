5 SummerSlam 2025 matches WWE could confirm on this week's RAW

WWE SummerSlam is rapidly approaching. The big event will be taking place in less than two weeks. SummerSlam is important, but it is especially big this year, as the Premium Live Event will be a two-night show for the first time ever.Several major matches have been announced for the big show, including Gunther vs. CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.With that being said, the card isn't fully fleshed out yet, and more matches are expected to be announced. In fact, tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW could see several major bouts confirmed for SummerSlam. This article will look at a handful of matches that could be added to the card during tonight's show.Below are five SummerSlam 2025 matches WWE could confirm on this week's RAW.#5. A World Tag Team Championship match could be confirmedThe World Tag Team Championship belongs to The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh challenged The New Day for the WWE gold several weeks ago during an episode of Monday Night RAW and shockingly won the belts.On RAW tonight, three WWE duos will go at it to crown new number one contenders. The Creed Brothers' Julius Creed and Brutus Creed will take on The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with the returning Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.It has not yet been revealed when the winners of the number one contenders' match will receive their title bout. It could be revealed on RAW that the World Tag Team Championship match will happen at SummerSlam.#4. Stephanie Vaquer and The Bella Twins vs. The Green Regime could be announcedThe Green Regime is a stable primarily known for their work on Friday Night SmackDown. Chelsea Green leads the WWE faction, and she is joined by her Slaygents, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.On WWE RAW last week, Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea in singles competition. The Green Regime proceeded to attack the Hall of Famer, which then led to Stephanie Vaquer showing up and making the save. Stephanie then defeated Alba Fyre in a singles match on SmackDown.Stephanie and Nikki will likely battle The Green Regime at SummerSlam, but they're outnumbered. On RAW, Brie Bella could return as their surprise partner, and the Six-Woman Tag Team Match could be confirmed.#3. Adam Pearce could confirm the WWE Intercontinental Title matchDominik Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the title at WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor. He has since defended the gold successfully against names such as Penta and Octagon Jr.Dirty Dom was supposed to defend the gold against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but pulled out due to an injury. On WWE RAW last week, Adam Pearce told Dominik that if he's cleared by the doctor, Dom will battle AJ at SummerSlam.Supposing that Dirty Dom is indeed cleared, Adam Pearce could confirm the SummerSlam match tonight on RAW. AJ Styles was literally praying for Mysterio to heal up, so it is clear that The Phenomenal One is more than ready.#2. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross could have a third match with a stipulationSami Zayn and Karrion Kross have had an interesting story in WWE. For months, Kross harassed and verbally assaulted The Underdog From The Underground. This eventually led to a match between the two at Night of Champions.Tonight, Sami returns for a singles match against Karrion Kross. Sami won the match at Night of Champions, so Kross is looking to pick up a win tonight. Supposing he does, it could lead to a third bout being announced.More specifically, Adam Pearce could have Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross battle it out at SummerSlam with a stipulation of some kind. A Street Fight or I Quit Match could really be Kross' chance to show out, while Sami can try to get revenge for recent attacks.#1. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could battle Bronson Reed and Bron BreakkerA new stable dominates WWE RAW. Seth Rollins formed the group, beginning with Paul Heyman joining his side at WrestleMania. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then followed.On Monday Night RAW last week, Roman Reigns made his return after months away and attacked Bron and Bronson. Bron had been the one to take Roman out thanks to Rollins and Heyman, so it was sweet revenge. Not only that, but Roman helped save his cousin Jey.Now, a tag team match could be announced for SummerSlam. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could team up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The bout makes sense, though individual singles matches could also be added to the card.