5 SummerSlam matches that could be confirmed on RAW & SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 220 // 05 Aug 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Goldberg

SummerSlam is almost here, which is one of the biggest PPVs of the year for WWE. This year's SummerSlam looks set to be an exciting one as WWE programming has turned a corner over the last month or so and has put out a few interesting RAW and SmackDown shows.

Also Read: 5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam 2019

So far, 9 matches have been confirmed for the PPV that will be held on August 11, 2019. Five title matches will be held at the PPV, including a WrestleMania 35 rematch between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, while Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton will face off for the WWE Championship.

We will also see a legend return to the ring as Trish Stratus will face off against Charlotte Flair in a singles match.

WWE could announce a few more matches ahead of next weekend's PPV, and here are 5 SummerSlam matches that could be confirmed on RAW & SD:

#5 Drew McIntyre vs Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander have been feuding over the last few weeks on RAW, with Alexander even defeating McIntyre on the July 15th episode of RAW, following which Alexander was brutalised by McIntyre on the following week.

The two then featured in a massive brawl between several Superstars on last week's RAW, where Alexander jumped off the titantron on a group of Superstars, which was probably the highlight of the show.

We could see these two continue their feud on this week's RAW, which could result in a match between the two at SummerSlam. It seems that Alexander is set to get a push, and a match against a top heel like McIntyre will certainly help Alexander's progress to the top, much like how Ali transitioned from 205 Live to the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT