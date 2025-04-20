5 superstars who Alberto Del Rio could feud with if he returns to WWE

One of the potential WWE returns following the company's acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is Alberto Del Rio. He is the current Mega AAA Champion, though there's no confirmation on how the sale will affect the Mexico City-based promotion's roster.

Ad

Del Rio is a controversial figure due to some personal and legal trouble he encountered over the years. He has not been convicted and even recently worked with WWE ambassador John "Bradshaw" Layfield in an AAA event last month.

So if Del Rio comes back to WWE, he could feud with the following names:

#1. John Cena was Alberto Del Rio's last opponent in WWE

Del Rio vs. John Cena. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

It's all about history for Del Rio, who built quite a resume in his time with WWE. He's won the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Title, and the United States Championship twice each. He has won over names like John Cena and CM Punk.

Ad

Trending

With Cena in his final year, one potential feud is against Del Rio. The Cenation Leader was El Patron's opponent in his last WWE match in 2016. He could sneak in and attack Cena, setting up one final match between the former rivals.

#2. Rusev and Alberto Del Rio have history

Ad

One of the most forgettable stables in WWE history is the League of Nations. It was created to help put Roman Reigns over, though it could also be used to start a feud between Rusev and Alberto Del Rio.

Rusev has been linked to a potential return to WWE, with Big E seemingly confirming it before WrestleMania 41. If the company decides to bring back Del Rio, maybe the two could have a personal rivalry. It seems like storylines with a little personal history work better these days.

Ad

#3. Del Rio also has history with Sheamus

Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Along with Rusev and Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus and Wade Barrett were the other members of the League of Nations. With Barrett serving as a color commentator for SmackDown these days, Sheamus is free to feud with his former stablemate.

Ad

In addition to being part of the League of Nations, Sheamus and Del Rio have fought for the World Heavyweight and United States Championships. It might not be a new feud, but it's certainly a fresh one given the depth of WWE's roster.

#4. Penta vs. Alberto Del Rio could happen

Ad

Despite being two of the top Latino stars in the world, Alberto Del Rio and Penta have only faced each other just once. It's a little tricky at this point to put Del Rio on WWE television, but a feud between him and Penta, even a short one, could be a money-making story.

It could revolve around being the past and present of luchador wrestling, with Penta trying his best to surpass Del Rio's legacy, especially in WWE. Rey Fenix is also a possibility here since he's younger than his brother.

Ad

#5. Andrade needs a fresh feud

Andrade [Image credit:WWE.com]

Another potential storyline involving the past and present of luchador wrestling is Andrade vs. Alberto Del Rio. The former NXT champion hasn't had an eventful return to WWE, so he needs a fresh feud that could make him look like a million bucks.

Andrade might not appeal to the American audience, but a push in AAA that could lead to a possible Mega AAA Championship reign is possible. He'll be a better face of the promotion, helping the brand grow outside of Mexico. He's also had some harsh words about being better than Del Rio despite their age difference, so there's a personal story there as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.