5 Superstars who appeared in WWE, WCW, Impact Wrestling, and AEW

One thing that longtime pro-wrestling fans have noticed is how incredibly short a wrestler's shelf-life is compared to most of the jobs out there. For instance, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's run in the company lasted for around eight years and he was forced to retire from the industry because of his neck injury.

A wrestler puts their body on the line on a weekly basis throughout their career and it is bound to take a toll on their health in the long run. Especially for the ones who take it too far in the ring on a regular basis.

Despite this, there have been Superstars in this business who have had long careers that lasted for decades. Keeping your body fit enough to last this long is an impressive feat in itself in the world of pro-wrestling. The cherry on the top of the cake is being able to appear in a string of big-time wrestling companies over the course of one's career.

In the following list, we will take a look at 5 Superstars who appeared in four of the biggest pro-wrestling promotions in North America: WWE, WCW, IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA), and AEW.

#5 Dustin Rhodes

Goldust

One of the most respected veterans in the business, Dustin Rhodes has appeared for all the four companies mentioned above. He had a short stint with WCW back in the late 80s. He has had a decorated career collectively in WWE and WCW itself, bagging 23 title reigns in total. He wrestled for WWE in the early 90s and came back to WCW for another brief stint. His mid-90s stint in WWE was instrumental in him becoming incredibly popular with the fans, courtesy his Goldust character.

Rhodes used the Goldust gimmick in WWE for years on end following the downfall of WCW. While in WWE in the early 2000s, Goldust won the Tag Team titles along with WCW veteran Booker T. He had a short run with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling back in 2004-05. He again wrestled for the promotion for a short period of time in 2007-08.

Last year, Dustin and WWE parted ways and he soon made his way to All Elite Wrestling. He kicked off his AEW run with an excellent match against his brother Cody and has been doing well for himself in the promotion ever since.