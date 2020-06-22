5 Superstars who can induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

With The Undertaker announcing his WWE retirement, it is worth asking - who will induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame?

After a legendary career, the Undertaker is a sure-shot WWE Hall of Famer!

The internet has been buzzing since yesterday as The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement from WWE on the final chapter of WWE Network's docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride". There's no doubt about the fact that The Undertaker will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Now if he has indeed retired, WWE might soon induct him into the Hall of Fame, something he deserves much more than anyone else. He has helped build this company into what it is today through his unparalleled hard work and loyalty.

The Undertaker spoke to TVInsider earlier this year where he was asked who would he want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I have an idea. I’m going to keep it to myself at this point. I don’t think I have to make a decision any time soon. I don’t want to give that away because I don’t want him to come up with an excuse not to do it."

With that in mind, let's take a look at five possible WWE Superstars who can induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. Comment down and let me know who would you pick for the job.

#5 The Undertaker's on-screen brother - Kane

The first and probably one of the most obvious choices to induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame is his on-screen brother, Kane. It was The Undertaker who put Kane on the map when the Big Red Machine made his debut and cost The Dead Man the first Hell in a Cell match in 1997.

The two went on to have some amazing storylines and matches against each other as well as together as part of The Brother's of Destruction, winning multiple Tag Team Championships during their time together. Kane recently spoke to Yahoo Sports where he said that he thinks his storyline with The Undertaker was the most epic one that has ever been done.

"I think it's the best, most epic storyline that has ever been done. Really it was almost like you took Greek mythology and put it into wrestling with us."

While Kane currently serves as the mayor for Knox County, he continues making appearances for WWE. The two last appeared together at WWE Crown Jewel 2018 in a tag-team match against D-Generation X.

It would indeed be befitting for Kane to induct his on-screen brother (who many still think is his real-life brother) into the WWE Hall of Fame.

