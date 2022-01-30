5 WWE Superstars who can claim to be Mr. Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble premium live event is only hours away. Every year, WWE Superstars compete against 29 other performers to write their name in the history books of the event. Shawn Michaels is widely referred to as "Mr WrestleMania" because he always stole the show at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This year's event will give many competitors a chance to set or break Rumble records. Randy Orton will aim to be only the second three-time winner of the 30-man brawl and the cumulative longest-lasting entrant of all time. Edge will aim to become the fourth superstar to win back-to-back Rumbles and Charlotte Flair could become the first champion to win a Rumble match.

It is difficult to determine which superstar is most associated with the Rumble as there are so many criteria to consider. For the sake of this list we shall take into consideration win-loss records and show-stealing performances in both the 30-man Battle Royal and overall premium live event.

Without further ado, here are five superstars that can claim to be Mr Royal Rumble.

#5: Kane holds more Royal Rumble records than anyone else

Kane has never won the Royal Rumble. However, it is difficult to discuss the match without mentioning a record of his. The Big Red Machine has entered the most Rumbles, eliminated the most men from the match and initiated the fastest elimination in the 30-man battle royal's history.

On top of that, The Devil's Favorite Demon has had memorable matches at the Rumble pay-per-view, notably his Triple Threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Although he has never won the match, Kane's name is always sure to come up when discussing the Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell