5 superstars who can stand up to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight

This past weekend at WWE Payback, The Judgment Day's hold over the company grew even stronger as Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As well as tag gold, the faction is draped in accolades, with Rhea Ripley holding the Women's World title, Dominik Mysterio the NXT North American Championship, and Damian Priest also the current Mr. Money In The Bank.

It is fair to say that The Judgment Day runs both Monday Night RAW and WWE today. However, with RAW set to take place tonight, we are going to take a look at five stars who can challenge the villainous faction.

#5. Cody Rhodes becomes Judgment Day's Nightmare

One star who has been looking to get one over on The Judgment Day in recent weeks is Cody Rhodes, with him joining forces with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on RAW in various tag team matches.

Currently, the American Nightmare has no real rivalry, with him appearing as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect this past Saturday at Payback.

If Rhodes does indeed go after Balor and the rest of his group, he may be the strongest challenger to the faction's reign of terror for quite some time.

#4. WWE RAW's newest star goes after it's biggest group

During the Grayson Waller effect this weekend, Cody Rhodes introduced the newest member of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso. The former Tag Team champion has been estranged in recent weeks after he quit SmackDown and left The Bloodline and seemingly WWE.

Now on RAW on his own as a main event singles star, Jey Uso is looking to carve out his own story for the first time in his WWE career without his brother Jimmy or his cousin Roman Reigns by his side.

With no act on the red brand bigger than The Judgment Day Jey Uso would be wise to go after them in order to show to his family that he can handle some of the biggest names in the business on his own.

#3. Becky Lynch goes for gold

At Payback, Becky Lynch finally put the nail in the coffin of her intense rivalry with the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, with the Irishwoman defeating the legend in a highly entertaining steel cage match.

With Stratus seemingly in the rearview mirror, Becky may be set to go after a championship that she has yet to win, that being the Women's World Championship and its holder Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is undeniably the biggest star in women's wrestling today, since her rise to the top an opponent that she has yet to tick off her list is The Man herself.

#2. Rhea Ripley faces an old foe

Another potential challenger for The Eradicator is the recently improved and repackaged Shayna Baszler. The former Women's Tag Team Champion vanquished her old teammate Ronda Rousey last month at SummerSlam, effectively proving that she can hang on her own.

Since moving up to the main roster in 2020, Shayna Baszler has yet to capture a singles title, therefore going after the Women's World title seems like a logical move.

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler are certainly no strangers to one another with the duo having faced off in late 2019 for the NXT Women's Championship, a match that the Australian won in incredible fashion.

#1. A reformed duo goes after the tag titles

In recent weeks, Tommaso Ciampa has been searching for his old tag team partner, Johnny Gargano. Known as DIY, the duo were part of some of WWE's most entertaining matches in recent years, facing off and defeating the current AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR during their time in NXT.

With both men now on the main roster and with seemingly little to do as singles stars, a potential DIY reunion on Monday Night RAW may soon be on the cards.

If Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa do indeed reunite then there would be no better impression that they can make on the WWE Universe than to go for Finn Balor and Damian Priest and win the Undisputed Tag Team belts.

Speaking to Catch Club, Johnny Gargano was asked about him and Ciampa potentially reuniting on WWE's main roster.

"You never know. I think as long as me and Tommaso Ciampa are in the same company, or in wrestling in general, we'll always be linked together," Gargano said. "There's always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' and the dream matches that could come of that." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

