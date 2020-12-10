5 Superstars who could challenge Finn Balor at NXT New Year's Evil

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Finn Balor warned the NXT locker room that once WarGames was over, the focus would be back on "The Prince of NXT."

Balor wasn’t wrong at all. He opened this week's episode of NXT to address the fans and the locker room. But Balor was interrupted by multiple Superstars who tried to talk the NXT Champion into giving them a title shot.

Balor left the choice up to NXT general manager William Regal, who will have to pick the challenger for NXT New Year’s Evil. This show will be a special episode of NXT which will be held on January 6, 2021.

The NXT roster is loaded with some top competitors, and fans already saw at least four men lay their claim to a title opportunity. This depth shows that Balor’s hands will be full, as he'll have several challenges waiting for him next year.

With that in mind, here's a look at five Superstars who could be given the chance to compete against "The Prince" at NXT New Year’s Evil.

#5 NXT Superstar Damian Priest

Damian Priest had a short run with the WWE NXT North American Championship earlier this year. While his reign only lasted just over two months, he managed to show that he’s championship material.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of NXT, Priest was one of the men who interrupted the NXT Champion, hoping to make his case for a title match. Later in the night, "The Archer of Infamy" was attacked by Karrion Kross. The vicious assault left Priest injured.

While Priest may be down, he will likely come back to take his revenge in the weeks to come. Fans could wee the two big men trade blows, leaving Regal no choice but to give Priest the chance to become Balor’s next challenger.

While several competitors have far more experience than Priest, Regal could make the easy choice of giving Priest a chance. He probably wouldn't walk away with the title, so Balor's title reign would be safe.

From there, Balor could have some dream matches against Dunne and Kross at NXT TakeOver shows next year.