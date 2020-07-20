5 Superstars who confronted Vince McMahon for a push

Confronting The Boss, Vince McMahon? That's not something that happens everyday!

Over the years, storylines have become one of the most important aspects in the world of professional wrestling, if not the most important. WWE, in general, has been known for its great storylines and over the years, we've witnessed some of our favorite wrestlers being part of some of the best and exciting stories of all time.

The Superstars who are generally the focal point of a major storyline tend to get pushed into stardom by the WWE Creative Team. Some of the primary examples of that being the likes of Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and the recent rise of Becky Lynch, as well.

However, that always hasn't been the case for every superstar. A superstar(s) might be the favorite within the WWE Universe but hasn't always been in the good books of the creative team. Cesaro, for example, has been a long-overdue of a World Title run in WWE and remains as one of the biggest fan-favorites in the company.

Occasionally though, several notable Superstars decided to confront WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon in order to receive a push and have pitched several ideas to the company's creative. Whereas, on a few occasions, veterans of the company have also vouched for a push for other superstars and confronted Vince McMahon, as well.

In this article, I've listed 5 WWE Superstars who have confronted Vince McMahon for a push. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5 Randy Orton vouches for The Revival

Randy Orton with The Revival

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 2019, The Revival started appearing on the blue brand of SmackDown Live, and the duo of Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder almost immediately aligned themselves with Randy Orton. Together the trio was known as FTRKO.

For their initial feud, The Revival and Orton teamed up against The New Day and at the following Clash of Champions pay-per-view, Dawson & Wilder even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from Big E and Xavier Woods. In doing so, The Revival became the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions, having previously won the RAW and NXT Tag Team Titles.

However, as part of the draft, Orton was sent to Monday Night RAW and that pretty much marked the beginning of the end for The Revival, as well. They ended up losing the SmackDown Tag Titles back to The New Day, ending their reign at 54 days.

As it turned out, Orton had pitched the idea of him continuing his alliance with The Revival but Chairman Vince McMahon rejected the idea of it. 'The Viper' himself had vouched for a faction between him, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder and considering that Vince McMahon had approved the idea, then things might've been a lot different for the duo now known as FTR.