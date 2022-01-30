5 superstars who could have won the 2022 men's Royal Rumble instead of Brock Lesnar

The 2022 Royal Rumble has just come to a close and one of the most talked about parts of the event was Brock Lesnar's victory in the men's Royal Rumble match. A polarizing win, to say the least, both its supporters and detractors are not without merit.

Lesnar has become just the ninth man in history to win more than one Royal Rumble match. He is also the fourth man to have won the match from the #30 spot and has tied with #27 as the winningest number in Rumble history.

Most importantly, Lesnar's victory essentially guarantees that he will carry on with his stellar feud with Roman Reigns all the way into WrestleMania.

But many see Lesnar's Rumble win as being too predictable and undeserving. After all, there are a myriad of ways for him to carry on a title feud with Roman Reings without having to win the Rumble and there are many wrestlers who could benefit from the prestige of winning such a match.

This in turn begs the question of who could have won the 2022 men's Royal Rumble instead of Brock Lesnar?

In this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who each had very solid ground to have won the Rumble in place of The Beast Incarnate.

#5. Big E could have won the Royal Rumble to regain his lost momentum

WWE @WWE Get ready to FEEL THE POWER!



#RoyalRumble @WWEBigE Get ready to FEEL THE POWER! 2️⃣6️⃣ Get ready to FEEL THE POWER!#RoyalRumble @WWEBigE https://t.co/ei6tSrS3RA

Big E has had quite the slow start to 2022 following an amazing run the year prior.

A victim of circumstance more than anything else, Big E had to drop the title to The Beast at Day 1 at the very last minute due to Lesnar's scheduled opponent Roman Reings, pulling out because of testing positive for Covid-19 that same day.

Since his loss, Big E has done very little of note to regain his lost momentum.

In the span of a few weeks, he fell out of the WWE title scene, slid back down to the mid-card and, most recently, seemed to have returned full-time to SmackDown and reunited with The New Day.

What seemed to be a brief cooling off period for the former champion could have easily been undone with a Rumble victory.

A Royal Rumble win for Big E could have instantly and firmly implanted him back into the main event scene for good. Just from that win alone, a whole host of opportunities would have opened up for him.

With his apparent reunion with The New Day on SmackDown. WWE could have easily put the wheels into motion for a hotly anticipated New Day Triple Threat for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Big E winning the Royal Rumble match could have opened the door to many interesting avenues and, most of all, allowed him to regain his recently lost momentum.

Depending on how WWE continues to use Big E on the Road To WrestleMania, they may end up having to rebuild a main event star that they could easily have kept on the top of the card with this Rumble win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha