5 Superstars who are currently having the best run of their WWE career

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected WWE, and several things happened that many didn't expect to. While many WWE Superstars have been sidelined, some are enjoying the best run of their professional wrestling careers.

The fact that WWE Superstars only work once a week certainly helps from a physicality standpoint, but there's no doubt that some have benefited more than the others.

These five superstars are currently enjoying the best run of their WWE careers. Some are surprising, and some aren't:

#5. Drew McIntyre - The WWE Superstar of the year in 2020

A sight we've seen often in 2020.

Let's start with the most obvious one. There was no Superstar more important to WWE in 2020 than Drew McIntyre. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that WWE had to hold all their shows from mid-March behind closed doors.

It was perhaps the most unique year in WWE history, and Drew McIntyre was at the forefront of it all. The Scotsman won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and minus a three-week reign from Randy Orton in between, Drew McIntyre has held the most prestigious prize in pro wrestling since then.

WWE's trust in Drew McIntyre was clear, and he paid it back by being an incredible babyface Champion, as well as having the best string of title matches that a World Champion has had in years.

Whether the opponent is great or not, Drew McIntyre has almost always put on a clinic in his WWE Title matches. Vince McMahon prophesized over a decade ago that Drew McIntyre would become WWE Champion, and it was fulfilled in 2020. He rose to the occasion in a big way and carried Monday Night RAW on his shoulders for 10 months now.

Advertisement

It's a big responsibility, and Drew McIntyre proved to be more than worthy of the spot that he earned. The fact that he was fired from WWE went on to make a big name for himself outside, and then return to this success makes it even more special.

Drew McIntyre is currently enjoying the best run of his wrestling career - not just WWE.