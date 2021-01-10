5 Superstars who failed to appear on WWE TV despite being advertised (And the reason why)

WWE makes it clear that their superstar line-ups for shows are all subject to change. This means that even when a segment is announced for RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, there is always the possibility that there can be a late change.

Over the past few weeks, WWE fans have seen several last-minute changes to RAW and SmackDown which has included superstars failing to appear despite being advertised.

There are also many other factors that can prevent superstars from making appearances on shows when they have been advertised, including travel issues, illness, and WWE officials completely changing their minds.

The following list looks at just five WWE superstars who were advertised for shows but failed to appear.

#5. Former WWE superstar Carlito - Raw Legends Night

Carlito was one of the more interesting additions to RAW Legends Night last week and made headlines since this was the first time the former United States Champion has returned to WWE since his release back in 2010.

In that time, Carlito has been part of the company's Hall of Fame ceremony back in 2014 where he inducted his father Carlos Colon into the class alongside Primo and Epico Colon.

Whilst Primo and Epico have teased Carlito's return, the duo was recently released from the company and the former WWE superstar wasn't able to return and help to kick-start their career.

Carlito didn't appear as part of Legends Night this past week and it was recently reported by PWInsider that this was because the star wasn't interested in returning for a two-minute cameo appearance, but was advertised for the show before he was actually confirmed.

“I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said ‘Hey, but thanks, when you want me to come wrestle or do something, I’m happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country, just to do a 2 minute cameo.’”

This could be a hint that the former Champion could be looking to make a much more permanent return to the company in the future. Despite being out of the WWE spotlight for more than a decade, it appears that Carlito has remained in great shape and could return to do a job for WWE in the future if needed.