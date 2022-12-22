First established in 1993, the WWE Hall of Fame has honored some of wrestling's greatest icons. Be it legends of WWE itself, important figures in professional wrestling as a whole, or certain celebrities, the WWE Hall of Fame is stacked with notable names.

Every year, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony usually takes place 1-2 nights before WrestleMania. In fact, it is often recognized as a landmark event and a pre-WrestleMania tradition where Superstars and fans alike can gather to honor the legends of the past.

As the Road to WrestleMania is set to begin again, anticipation will soon build as to who will be inducted this year. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame:

#5. Future WWE Hall of Famer, William Regal

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

A certified legend of the industry, William Regal has had all the tools to succeed in the world of professional wrestling. Possessing a flair for entertainment, excellent in-ring skills and an unmatched understanding of the business, Regal would be a first ballot Hall of Famer in any promotion.

During his time in WWE, the Blackpool native has amassed a number of notable accolades. As a wrestler, Regal is a five-time Hardcore Champion, four-time European Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. He was also the winner of the 2008 King of the Ring.

Regal has also served as a commentator and has had three separate stints as an on-screen authority figure. Having first served as WWF Commissioner in 2001, Regal would later be appointed as the General Manager of Raw and NXT. Behind the scenes, Regal also served as a talent scout and was even promoted to WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Although he was released from WWE earlier this year, it seems that The Gentleman Villain is on his way back to the company following a short run in AEW. Having worked closely with Triple H throughout his time with the company, an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame would make for the perfect welcome back present for William Regal.

#4. Fit Finlay

GB @BukaMania89 Fit Finlay 100% belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame one day. Fit Finlay 100% belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame one day. https://t.co/BT2DnOIjcV

A second-generation veteran, Fit Finlay has wrestled all over the world. Having honed his talents in his father's local promotion, the tough Irishman would ply his trade across Europe and in WCW.

During his time in Ted Turner's promotion, Finlay would win the WCW Television Title and was a mainstay in WCW's Hardcore division. When WWE purchased WCW in 2001, Finlay began working as a trainer and a producer who passed on his knowledge to a whole new generation of Superstars.

Tasked with overseeing WWE's women's division, the veteran made it a point to teach the female Superstars to wrestle on-par with the men. In a time where WWE Divas were utilized more for bikini contests and sex appeal, Finlay sought to make them as tough as they were attractive. Under his guidance, "Divas" such as Trish Stratus, Lita and Victoria evolved into bona fide main event level wrestlers.

Following his stellar work as a trainer, Finlay returned to the ring for a four-year run where won the US Title and formed a memorable partnership with Hornswoggle. Since then, he has mainly remained with WWE as a producer.

In a time where WWE's female performers are treated like athletes capable enough to main event WrestleMania, it is as good a time as any to honor the person who helped them get to this point with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Umaga

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI 🏾RIL..

WE MISS YOU USO !! Alofas Happy Birthday today to the ONE SAMOAN BULLDOZER #UMAGA .. My lil brother Eki Fatu🏾RIL..WE MISS YOU USO !! Alofas Happy Birthday today to the ONE SAMOAN BULLDOZER #UMAGA .. My lil brother Eki Fatu 🙏🏾RIL..WE MISS YOU USO !! Alofas https://t.co/JXZWTU5moG

Traditionally, the WWE Hall of Fame usually honors at least one posthumous inductee each year. It certainly makes for a touching moment when the family of a departed Superstar is able to pay tribute to their late relative in front of their fans and colleagues. The late Eddie Fatu, better known as Umaga, is more than deserving of such an honor.

First debuting on WWE TV in 2002 alongside his cousin Rosey, Eddie Fatu initially wrestled as Jamal, a member of Three Minute Warning. However, he would get his big break in 2006 as the Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga. A traditional monster heel, Umaga was one of WWE's most memorable characters.

Well-known for his tattoo-like face paint and wild demeanor, Umaga was also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. On-screen, he occupied a high spot on the card and was heavily associated with Mr. McMahon. He also put on amazing matches alongside the likes of Jeff Hardy, CM Punk and John Cena.

Most famously, he was part of the Battle of the Billionaires. He represented McMahon in a match against Donald Trump's representative, Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23

Umaga would be released from WWE in 2009 and passed away later that year. A member of the Ano'ai family, many of Eddie Fatu's relatives are also involved in the wrestling business. These include legends such as The Rock, Rikishi and Yokozuna as well as current stars such as Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

With his family at the very forefront of the industry, now is a good time as ever to induct the legendary Umaga into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#2. Mickie James

One of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time, Mickie James is a tenured veteran of the industry. Having held six Women's Titles in WWE, James is certainly deserving of an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

First debuting for the company in 2005, James would make waves for her legendary feud with Trish Stratus. She remained with WWE for five years before continuing her stellar career in TNA and the independent scene. She later made her return to WWE in 2016 for another five-year run.

In the past, WWE has been able to induct wrestlers who were affiliated with other promotions into the Hall of Fame.James herself has appeared on WWE TV while being signed to IMPACT!. She competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match as the reigning IMPACT! Women's Champion.

In a time where WWE has shown a newfound willingness to reach across to other wrestling promotions, 2023 would be the perfect time to induct Mickie James into the WWE Hall of Fame. It is also a well-deserved honor for one of the greatest women to ever step into the ring.

#1. Batista

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps I predict Batista will headline next years Hall of Fame in Hollywood.



It really makes too much sense. I predict Batista will headline next years Hall of Fame in Hollywood.It really makes too much sense. https://t.co/xtzVLB6iWQ

Saying that Batista will be in the WWE Hall of Fame is not so much a prediction as it is stating the obvious. After all, WWE themselves have clearly stated their intention to induct The Animal into the Hall of Fame. If they had their way, Batista would have already been in years ago.

First making his TV debut in 2002, Batista has since gone on to become a four-time Tag Team Champion, four-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WWE Champion, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Since leaving WWE for a second time in 2014, The Animal has gone on to Hollywood, but found time to wrestle his last match at WrestleMania 35.

Unlike the other entries on this list, Batista was already announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame way back in 2020. However, a number of circumstances have compelled him to accept his induction at a later date. Be it due to the pandemic or scheduling conflicts, The Animal has yet to receive a formal induction. In 2023 however, Batista seems set to be the headline inductee.

With WrestleMania going to Hollywood once again, Batista is the perfect man to headline the 2023 Hall of Fame class. With fellow wrestler-turned actor The Rock rumored to be wrestling at the event, WrestleMania 39 will be the best time for The Animal to accept his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Considering how Batista won his first World Title at a Hollywood themed WrestleMania, it seems almost poetic for him to also be inducted into the Hall of Fame there.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : Should Batista have accepted his HOF induction earlier? Yes No 0 votes