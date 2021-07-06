5 Superstars who interfered in Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now an eagerly anticipated annual fixture on the WWE calendar.

The concept began in 2005, when the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, CA, before becoming its own event in 2010.

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is contested between a handful of superstars. The first to retrieve a contract suspended above the ring earns a World Title match anytime over the next 12 months.

In its 16-year history as a gimmick match and its 11-year history as a pay-per-view, it has brought some of the most exciting moments in recent WWE memory.

The cash-ins themselves are the most thrilling experience, and leave the WWE universe talking about them for months or even years.

Not all Money in the Bank matches go to plan for the competitors. Sometimes someone comes down to the ring to cause some interference, looking to make a name for themselves.

So, let's take a look at 5 Superstars that interfered in Money in the Bank.

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is a Ladder Match specialist, along with his brother, Jeff. So it makes total sense that Matt would interfere in a Ladder Match that he's not competing in.

Hardy had been feuding with MVP throughout the latter stages of 2007 on SmackDown, and sustained a legitimate injury that ruled him out for a few months.

On screen, the story was told that MVP had injured Matt Hardy when he attacked him following their split as a tag team.

It was reported on WWE.com at the time that Matt Hardy had to have his appendix removed after it burst.

During his recovery, Matt made a brief appearance on Monday Night Raw supporting his brother Jeff, but it wasn't until WrestleMania 24 where he became physical once again.

Bursting through a sold-out crowd in Orlando, Florida, Matt made his way over the barricade and into the ring, preventing MVP from capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Matt received a thunderous reception upon his return, but in true Matt Hardy fashion, he not only prevented MVP capturing the briefcase, but he delivered a twist-of-fate from the top of the ladder.

CM Punk went on to win that particular match, which would be the start of the rise for the Cult of Personality superstar.

