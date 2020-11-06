The thirty-fouth edition of WWE's annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is approaching, and teams representing RAW and SmackDown are forming quickly. The women's RAW team appears to be complete, with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana representing the Red brand in the five-on-five-elimination match.

So far, only one woman has been announced for Team SmackDown, Bianca Belair. The former CrossFit competitor earned her way onto the team after defeating ex-IIconic Billie Kay, and Natalya in a triple threat match on last week's edition of SmackDown.

Last year, Bianca Belair was part of the winning Survivor Series team, representing NXT, who are absent from the event this time around. Belair is becoming one of the biggest stars of SmackDown since her move across in this year's WWE Draft.

There are four spots left to fill on Team SmackDown, and the competition is set to be fierce. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could join Bianca Belair on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series:

#5 Will Ruby Riott be on Team SmackDown?

Ruby Riott was one of the many names from the WWE women's division that moved across from RAW to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. After Riott returned to WWE television earlier this year, she reformed the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan, and the pair have emerged as one of the strongest women's tag teams in WWE currently.

Riott and Belair were also allies on RAW, teaming up to defeat The IIconics in a brief feud. During this storyline, Riott and Belair demonstrated a great level of in-ring chemistry, which would be fantastic to see revisited at Survivor Series later this month, especially now they are both now SmackDown Superstars.

Ruby Riott is a strong competitor for the SmackDown Survivor Series team. She also has animosity with RAW team members Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who she has competed against for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and it would be satisfying for fans to see her face the pair again.