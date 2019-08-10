5 Superstars left off WWE SummerSlam who could've added value to the card

He's not on the SummerSlam card.

WWE will present SummerSlam from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada on August 11. The annual extravaganza, dubbed as the "the Biggest Party of the Summer," has an impressive card.

We will not only see Goldberg seeking redemption after a disastrous Saudi Arabia outing, but also Trish Stratus' first singles match in nearly 13 years.

With Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton set at the top of the card and the arrival of the Fiend, SummerSlam is a must-watch.

However, superstars like Drew McIntyre, Andrade, Cesaro, Lacey Evans and Sami Zayn won't be in action. Even the legendary Rey Mysterio couldn't find a place on the card.

Remember Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns have nothing set yet as well but expect them to have a confrontation. The list of absentees will go long. Here, we present the top 5 superstars left off the SummerSlam card who could have added immense value to the card.

#5 The Miz

Miz should have been wrestling at SummerSlam. Period.

The Miz will not wrestle this Sunday. Who can we blame? Perhaps, we can blame the WWE creative team who haven't executed Miz's face run with anything close to perfection thus far.

Do we agree that WWE could have handled Miz's feud with Shane McMahon differently? The rivalry had spark; there were some amazing moments. However, it never really paid off.

The Miz took losses to the 'Best in the World' at WrestleMania and Money in the Bank. While Miz dominated those matches and McMahon won each match by 'luck,' the lacklustre rivalry killed Miz's momentum. Perhaps, WWE tried too hard to get McMahon's gimmick over.

To make matters worse, WWE had nothing for the A-Lister until Dolph Ziggler pulled the superkick on Shawn Michaels. Even then, unfortunately, Miz could only get the responsibility to hold Goldberg's place in his feud against Ziggler.

Miz did his job, but it's noteworthy when an A-lister doesn't wrestle on one of the A-shows, SummerSlam being 1 of the top 4 WWE pay-per-views. Ziggler vs. Goldberg is a big deal, but Miz and Ziggler could have torn the house down.

