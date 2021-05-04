5 stars who may not appear in WWE until fans return

Many superstars associated with WWE haven't been seen on-screen for quite some time. Across the roster, there are stars who are currently off television for multiple reasons, including injuries, pregnancies, and more.

There are some performers whose absences are very certainly felt by the WWE Universe. There have been many stars who fans expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 37, but did not grace the event.

The pay-per-view was the first to be held in front of fans since Elimination Chamber 2020. Despite some popular stars being absent from the event, fans got to see a brief moment from 2020 Hall of Fame inductees The Bella Twins on stage with Bayley.

Despite some teases from big names themselves, there are still many that haven't been seen on-screen for quite some time. Understandably, these could be big impactful returns that WWE may want to hold off on until audiences are back.

Here are five stars who may not appear in WWE until fans return.

#5 WWE RAW star Keith Lee

RAW star Keith Lee hasn't been seen on television since early February. The former NXT Champion hasn't had the best of luck in 2021. He was initially away from screens in January after his fiance, Mia Yim (also known in WWE as RECKONING) tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee was also scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match. However, he was pulled due to injury, and Riddle won the title.

Judging by Lee's activity online, he seems to be eager to return to WWE. Lee is somewhat of a fan favorite among the WWE Universe, and it would be great to see him return soon.

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all.



But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

Because of his status among fans, WWE may want to hold off on Lee's return until crowds are back for good. Fans are thought to be returning to WWE later in 2021, so there may not be much time to wait.

