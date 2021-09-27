5 superstars who had a modeling career before WWE

WWE Superstars usually have experience in different fields of work before they step into the squared circle. Some are already athletes in sports, some work in television, and some work for modeling agencies.

The company has been known to hire performers from modeling agencies and then train them to become stars. It's not necessarily conventional, but when WWE sees star power in someone, they take that risk.

That being said, let's take a look at superstars who had modeling careers before joining WWE.

#5 Kelly Kelly joined WWE in 2006 while she was modeling

Kelly Kelly's story of joining WWE is quite intriguing. Despite having no prior experience, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis contacted Kelly's modeling agency after spotting her. At 19-years-old, she was offered a WWE contract.

Growing up, the former WWE Divas Champion had aspirations to be a television anchor. She modeled for companies such as Hawaiian Tropic and Venus Swimwear.

Kelly Kelly spoke with Cult of Whatever in 2014 about her start with WWE:

"I started when I was 19-years-old, I was doing some modelling whilst I was in college studying broadcast journalism. The WWE called my agent and asked if I wanted to try out, they invited me to Louisville, Kentucky for a try-out at OVW so I went along and the rest, as they say, is history," Kelly Kelly said (h/t Cult of Whatever)

WWE Highlights @WweHighlights16 Born as Barbara Jean “Barbie” Blank, an American model, professional wrestler, better known by her ring name Kelly Kelly. Born as Barbara Jean “Barbie” Blank, an American model, professional wrestler, better known by her ring name Kelly Kelly. https://t.co/pjZKhERjbL

Despite having no in-ring experience, the former Extreme Expose member did know about WWE:

"When I was younger, when I was about 10 and 11-years-old I used to watch wrestling with my dad all the time. I really loved Stone Cold Steve Austin and he has always been my favourite, even to this day. I was always a big fan of Trish Stratus’ stuff, Lita was an awesome performer and a great person, I always liked their work together and I really admired the pair of them," Kelly Kelly said (h/t Cult of Whatever)

Since Kelly Kelly left WWE in 2012, she has resumed her modeling career and has become a social media influencer. She also appeared in the reality television series WAGS LA, featuring in twenty-eight episodes.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy