5 Superstars most likely to betray their brand at Survivor Series

Could either of these two monsters implode at the show?

Survivor Series is only a few hours away now and I know that much like myself, you cannot contain your excitement either.

What better way to get into the mood of things than with a preview article? This is an event that has not had much of a build. At the same time, it's an event that's had far-reaching consequences.

When the battles collide, there's always the possibility that one or more of the performers involved will betray their team.

This is because Survivor Series is a pit stop only. Brand specific storylines will continue long after the event is done and dusted, and hence, rivalries can emerge from the pay-per-view.

So, who are the likeliest suspects to betray their brands and help the other team out? Let us look at some possible contenders here.

#5 Natalya

Natalya may not want to be in the same team as Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott has quickly developed into one of the best heels on the RAW brand. She has most recently been feuding with Natalya, and she made things personal by breaking her father's sunglasses. And now, the two women are part of the RAW Women's Team at Survivor Series.

It is very likely indeed that Natalya and Ruby Riott will not be able to coexist in the RAW Women's Team.

Why would Natalya, a babyface, betray the team and not Ruby Riott, a heel? This is most likely because everyone but Natalya in the team is a heel.

Also, the consequences of betraying Team RAW can play out better if Natalya, a babyface, gets chastised by Stephanie McMahon. I foresee Natalya costing her team this huge match.

