5 Superstars' non-wrestling spouses who seem fit to join WWE

A few WWE Superstars' real-life partners could be fit for a career in Vince McMahon's company.

Some superstars joined the business only because their real-life partners worked in the industry. For example, former Women's Champion The Kat has admitted that she got into wrestling in the mid-1990s only because she was Jerry Lawler's girlfriend. Before that, she had a few regular jobs.

Likewise, a few current WWE superstars' spouses could also pursue a career inside the squared circle. Some of these partners are in great shape and seem like a great fit for Vince McMahon's company.

Here are five superstars' non-wrestling spouses who seem fit to join WWE.

#5. WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton's wife, Kim Kessler

Kim Kessler could join her husband in WWE

Since creating RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle have been a very entertaining tag team. Nevertheless, their team could probably use a female member like Orton's wife, Kim Kessler.

Kessler is a big wrestling fan. She even first met The Viper at a WWE show. She is also always keen to attend WWE events where her husband performs.

Orton's wife has also involved herself in the business in the past. In 2020, she participated in a heated Twitter exchange between her husband and Tommaso Ciampa. Kessler also sent a strong message to Alexa Bliss on Twitter after the former RAW Women's Champion pinned her husband at Fastlane last year.

Aside from wrestling, The Viper's wife takes good care of her body and seems in great shape. She regularly posts photos of herself while training on her Instagram account. Kessler also became a model for her own brand, Slthr. Thus, she seems physically fit to join Orton in Vince McMahon's company.

In addition to all that, Orton's wife seems very well trained in the art of the RKO. Her husband was even once a victim of her RKO in a famous video that she posted on Instagram.

Kessler is currently the owner of Slthr Shop and the co-host of the Wives of Wrestling podcast alongside Kurt Angle's wife, Giovanna.

#4. Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne

Travis Browne is open to wrestling

Ronda Rousey was a UFC legend before joining Vince McMahon's company in 2018. Her husband, Travis Browne, is also a former UFC fighter. Hence, the 39-year-old seems fit to follow in his wife's footsteps.

In an interview with TMZ in 2018, Browne addressed the possibility of joining his wife in Vince McMahon's company:

"I'll never say no, you know, but we'll have to see really. It's Ronda's time to do her thing in the WWE, you know, she is killing it, she is taking over the world (...) So, yeah man, I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I'd love to go out there and work with my wife. That would be so much fun," he said.

Although he has not competed in UFC for a few years now, Browne is still in great shape. He regularly trains and takes care of his body. Thus, he seems in perfect condition to become an in-ring competitor like his wife.

Rousey is currently active on SmackDown. She recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 but came up short.

#3. Apollo Crews' wife, Linda Palonen

Apollo Crews has one of the most impressive physiques in WWE today. His wife, Linda Palonen, is also in great shape.

Palonen could be another WWE Superstar's spouse to join Vince McMahon's company. Crews' wife grew up in Finland, where she started playing sports at a young age. She was once a member of the Finnish basketball junior national team.

The former basketball player later became a professional bodybuilder. She has even competed in several competitions over the past few years. Hence, Palonen is likely physically fit to join her husband in WWE.

Palonen also seems to have a close relationship with some current female WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown Women's Champion was even one of Palonen's bridesmaids.

Apollo Crews is currently active on Monday Night RAW. He recently competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, he failed to win the bout.

#2. Elektra Lopez's husband, Erik Santiago

Elektra Lopez's husband was Brock Lesnar's private security guard

Elektra Lopez joined WWE in mid-2021. She has since become a member of the Legado Del Fantasma stable and a regular competitor on NXT.

Lopez is a powerhouse inside the ring. Her husband, Erik Santiago, could also become one if he decides to follow in his wife's footsteps and become a competitor in Vince McMahon's company.

Santiago is a fitness trainer and owns Powerhouse Gym in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Hence, he is definitely physically fit for a career inside the squared circle.

Santiago is also no stranger to the wrestling world. He worked as a private security guard for Brock Lesnar and is very close to The Beast Incarnate. He also seems to have a good relationship with The Undertaker.

#1. Robert Stone's wife, Tara Sue Gally

Robert Stone wrestled for nearly 19 years in different promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, before joining Vince McMahon's company in 2019. He has since established the Robert Stone Brand on NXT and managed a few superstars, including Chelsea Green and Aliyah.

Stone is married to professional fitness trainer Tara Sue Gally. Like Elektra Lopez's husband, Gally has a fitness studio in Florida. She has trained several famous female wrestlers, including former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

Gally currently seems physically fit to join her husband in Vince McMahon's company and become a WWE Superstar. She could even become her husband's newest recruit for the Robert Stone Brand.

Stone and Gally first tied the knot in 2011. However, they got divorced two years later. Nevertheless, the couple later reconciled and remarried in 2015. They now have two twin children.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell