5 main roster WWE Superstars that should have a run in NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 has produced an impressive crop of new stars in the few months since its launch. Through the developmental brand, a new generation of superstars has been introduced to the WWE Universe, led by the likes of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Cora Jade.

While NXT stars typically ascend to the main roster in due time, there have been occasions when the reverse has occurred. Whether for a one-off appearance, short feud or long-term run, the likes of Finn Balor, Edge and Mandy Rose have made the trip to the Capitol Wrestling Center.

A few superstars on RAW and Smackdown currently lack direction on the Road to WrestleMania 38. These competitors could benefit from the change of pace offered by a visit to the rainbow brand. On the developmental side, many superstars in NXT have a lot to gain from working programs with these stars.

But the ultimate winners would be the fans witnessing fresh, exciting feuds building up to TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in the midst of WrestleMania season. With that in mind, let's take a look at five main roster superstars who should have a run in developmental brand.

#5: Dolph Ziggler has traded words with top NXT stars

Bronson Steiner @bronbreakkerwwe Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays ... apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays ... apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler https://t.co/Z0DfH7K2jf

Dolph Ziggler has interacted with a couple of NXT stars lately. First he had a run-in with LA Knight in a backstage interview before being called out on social media by NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The Showoff currently seems to have no WrestleMania plans, so it feels like a perfect time for him to head to the CWC and tangle with some of the young talent there.

Ziiggler being a two-time world champion and one of the most experienced WWE Superstars, he would easily be able to keep up with the fast-paced style on the brand. He would also be able to introduce a new superstar to his fans similar to what AJ Styles did with Grayson Waller.

Should Dolph's stint with the developmental brand be well received, he could have an extended stay a la Finn Balor, and could even capture his first ever NXT Championship. If he made the trip with tag team partner Robert Roode, there is no shortage of talented teams for them to have epic battles with.

#4: Tamina can be a veteran guide amidst the core of youth in NXT

Tamina has not appeared in NXT for almost eight years. The 2nd generation superstar is currently floating in the 24/7 Title scene, but those comedy segments have become repetitive. The former Team BAD member needs a new direction, but one might be hard to come by on the main roster. Both Women's Championship scenes are stacked with storylines and the Tag Team Championship scene is almost inactive.

The former tag champ is a dependable presence in the veteran role. Being thrown in the mix with a new crop of talent can reinvigorate her career and pass on her powerhouse experience to stars like Raquel Gonzalez.

#3: Corey Graves should take NXT by storm to relaunch his in-ring career

Former NXT superstar Corey Graves has been one of WWE's best color commentators for over seven years. The former 24/7 champion was recently cleared to return to the ring, having retired in 2014 due to concussion-related injuries.

Should he wish to relaunch his in-ring career, NXT would be a perfect platform to debut again. For a performer of Graves' caliber, the potential promo battles alone could vault him into the rainbow brand's upper echelon.

#2: The Miz is the dream heel for any NXT babyface to battle

The Miz was a mentor in the original version of NXT. The A-Lister helped introduce his rookie, one Daniel Bryan, to the WWE audience by feuding with him upon Bryan's arrival on the main roster. This rivalry would be revisited regularly throughout the course of Bryan's WWE career, and is considered a highlight of his run with the company.

If the nine-time Intercontinental Champion were to find himself without direction for the Show of Shows, he would definitely be a valuable addition on the road to Takeover: Stand and Deliver. Miz's mainstream popularity would surely bring more eyeballs to the product, and his expertise on the mic would elevate whoever is chosen to face him.

1: Cesaro always makes magic when he competes in NXT

Cesaro played a key role in the history of the rainbow brand. The Swiss Superman had a legendary series of matches against Sami Zayn from 2013 to 2014, an era that some NXT fans regard as its greatest period. This rivalry, along with Cesaro's US title defences against PAC and NXT Championship challenge against Bo Dallas, were crucial in establishing the brand as a viable alternative to RAW and Smackdown.

The former United States Champion was not featured in the 2022 Royal Rumble. Additionally, his in-ring style has proven compatible with the developmental brand. Since fans have been clamoring to see him face the likes of Gunther on WWE TV, a run in the Capitol Wrestling Center could be a very exciting prospect.

Edited by Jacob Terrell