5 Superstars who openly admitted that they are not happy with WWE

The job of a WWE Superstar has tons of perks- worldwide recognition, merch sales, huge fan followings; you name it! On the other hand, there are a handful of drawbacks associated with being a WWE Superstar, like having to be on the road for the better part of the year and staying away from loved ones for extended periods of time.

There have been several instances in the past where WWE Superstars were frustrated with the company. On many occasions, these Superstars keep it to themselves so as to not hurt their standing with the promotion. Then, there are some who confide it to a few, and the same gets leaked via dirt sheets. Finally, there are WWE Superstars who openly talk about being unhappy with the company over one or the other reason.

In the following list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who openly spoke about their unhappiness with WWE over their position in the company.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura hits back at a fan who assumes that he is happy with his position in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most talented athletes in the pro-wrestling business. He came to WWE carrying his international fame with him, and his fans were beyond excited to see him perform on the big stage. WWE used Nakamura to his fullest potential in NXT, but things took a turn for the worse when he made his way to the main roster. His WrestleMania 34 loss to AJ Styles was the first blow, and he was soon turned into a mid-card act.

Recently, a fan talked about Nakamura being happy working in WWE, as he gets to wrestle a safe style. Nakamura quickly responded to the fan and made it clear that he isn't happy with WWE.

"who said I’m happy? Don't believe anything other than what I said."

Advertisement

It seems like @ShinsukeN isn't happy with his #WWE run, if his comments on his latest post are any indication. https://t.co/FGXkCQgVac — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 1, 2021

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. He has been a mid-card attraction for around three years at this point, and he isn't getting any younger.