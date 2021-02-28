"Who said I’m happy?"- Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly frustrated with WWE run

It seems like Shinsuke Nakamura isn't happy with his WWE run, if his comments on his latest post are any indication.

Shinsuke Nakamura failed to defeat Apollo Crews on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, but is still determined to put him down. Soon after tasting defeat at the hands of Crews, Shinsuke Nakamura posted a video on his official Instagram handle, in which he had a message for Crews.

"Apollo, you've changed. I respect that, 'cause I've changed too. But, I don't respect what you did to Big E and what you did to me tonight. You changed the outfit, you changed the attitude, but you can never change who you really are. You like to live in the past, but I am the future. Last week wasn't personal. I want to be the one Champion. But now, you've started something that I will finish. You should remember who I am."

A fan chimed in and told Shinsuke Nakamura to "stop wasting his talent in WWE." Another fan joined the conversation and stated that Nakamura is happy in WWE as he "gets to surf and work a safer style". The Artist noticed the comment and decided to clear things up publicly.

Nakamura had the following to say to the fan:

"who said I’m happy? Don't believe anything other than what I said."

Check out the screengrab of Shinsuke Nakamura's comment below:

Shinsuke Nakamura clears things up

Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE career has left a lot to be desired

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the greatest WWE Superstars to come out of Japan. He had an incredible run in NXT, but things slowed down when he joined the main roster. Fans saw a ray of hope when Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to a world title match at WrestleMania 34, but it was all for naught.

Thanks to all of you for the birthday wishes! You made my day. I’ll do my best in the future with passion.

皆さま、お祝いメッセージありがとうございました。眩しいくらいに輝く為にもっと楽しみ、がんばります。 pic.twitter.com/0ny2tOS5Hk — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 25, 2021

At WrestleMania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura lost the WWE title match to AJ Styles. Nakamura soon settled on the mid-card, and many of his fans aren't happy at the fact that he has yet to win a world title on the main roster.