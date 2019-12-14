5 Superstars released from WWE in 2009 - Where are they now?

A few Superstars would have fit right in with today's WWE

WWE is seen as the real Land of Opportunities in the wrestling world and is the ultimate destination for those who want to see themselves at the very top of the industry.

While many Superstars are lucky to spend their entire careers with WWE, some fall down the ranks and are either released by the company or ask for their release in order to try their luck elsewhere.

Over the years, we have seen several top Superstars leave the company on good and bad terms, and many have gone on to prove that they can make it big even without competing in WWE.

In this article, we will look at 5 Superstars who were released by the company a decade ago in 2009, and what they have achieved over the past 10 years.

#5 Val Venis

Val Venis had a unique gimmick in WWE

Val Venis entered the company in 1998 with high hopes. He was introduced to the WWE Universe as an adult movie star, who walked down to the ring with a towel wrapped around his waist.

Venis competed at all levels in the WWE and won the European Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championship once in his career.

Venis stayed over with the crowd even though he played a heel most of the time. Although he had a rather outrageous gimmick at first, fans still seemed to get behind the Superstar due to his talent.

As time went by, he began to lose his charm and engaged in repeated feuds in the mid-card before he started to fade away. He was released from his contract in January 2009 after working with the company for over a decade and becoming a renowned name in the world of wrestling.

Like many Superstars before him, Venis went on to sign with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), but only remained with the company for about a year before calling it quits.

Venis is now an advocate for the legalization of cannabis and works as a budtender in Arizona for "Health for Life".

