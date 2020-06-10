5 Superstars who could return at WWE Backlash 2020

A former WWE Champion and a recent Intercontinental Champion to return at WWE Backlash 2020?

Who could return at this Sunday's WWE Backlash PPV?

Who could return at WWE Backlash 2020?

WWE Backlash 2020 takes place this Sunday at the Performance Center, which will be the third WWE PPV to be held at the Performance Center. WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank (other than the ladder matches) were held in the Performance Center earlier this year.

Backlash, which returns to the WWE PPV list after missing last year, will see as many as five title matches (others could be added during the course of the week). Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, while Braun Strowman puts the Universal Championship on the line against The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match.

Asuka will defend her RAW Women's title against Nia Jax, while Andrade will have a chance to regain the United States title when he faces Apollo Crews. The Women's tag team titles will also be defended at the show as Bayley and Sasha Banks face off against former Champions, The IIconics, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The WWE Backlash PPV could build towards the next big PPV, SummerSlam, and we could see the return of a few stars at Backlash 2020:

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

This is technically not a return, as Samoa Joe is seen weekly on RAW as a commentator. Joe, though, has not been in a match on WWE television since February. The former United States Champion was suspended for a Wellness Violation but has since not been brought back to the ring.

There was a report last month that stated that Joe was not cleared to wrestle and that he could be a permanent commentator on RAW as a replacement for Jerry "The King" Lawler. But, if he's cleared, Backlash could be a great way for him to re-enter the ring.

Joe could get out from behind the commentary desk and attack a Superstar to set-up a new feud and signal his return to in-ring competition.

