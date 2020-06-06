More details on Rob Gronkowski's WWE release, Superstar wasn't willing to come on-site

WWE executives talked the Superstar into taking the out in his contract.

There is also a lot of backstage heat on Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski's WWE release has garnered many reactions as, after all, the 3-time Super Bowl Champion is a big name, and he was expected to get a lot of mainstream attention to the WWE. However, Gronk's stint could be termed as forgettable, at best, as he reportedly didn't seem to think that wrestling was meant for him before deciding to return to football.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed a few more details on Rob Gronkowski's WWE departure on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Rob Gronkowski was happy to sit at home and get paid by WWE

Gronk wasn't active after winning the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, and he was still getting paid the downside while sitting at home and not competing. Rob Gronkowski was apparently unwilling to come on-site, hence the people at the executive level in WWE had to opt for his release. Rob Gronkowski was happy to "sit at home and get paid".

The USA Network wanted the 24/7 title to return to TV, and WWE somehow worked things out by getting Rob Gronkowski back and booked him to drop the Championship to R-Truth. Gronk's release is the best that the WWE could do in this situation.

Tom explained:

So because of the pandemic and everything happening right now, Gronk was still being paid his downside without actually doing anything, and the executive level in the WWE had to talk him into taking the out in his contract because he was happy to sit at home and get paid.

After that, I'm told he wasn't willing to come on-site, and they couldn't get him on TV until now between pressure from the USA Network to get the 24/7 title back on TV and the money they'd be losing by not canceling the contract, WWE did the best they could with the situation. Gronk has apparently now been released. He filmed what he needed to film. They took a few risks to try and tell that story as quickly as possible.

It's safe to say that Rob Gronkowski's contracted professional wrestling run with WWE was an unfortunate failure. WWE had a few big plans for the NFL Tight End, which included a SummerSlam match; however, things didn't work out as planned and there is also a lot of backstage heat on Gronk as a result.

Could we see Gronk return to work with the WWE after he wraps up his latest stint in Football? Would you like to see it happen? More importantly, would WWE want to work with Gronk again?