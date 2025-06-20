5 Superstars who could return to WWE on tonight's SmackDown before Night of Champions

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing on the USA Network tonight. The three-hour show will feature some of the best and brightest that World Wrestling Entertainment has to offer.

This is the penultimate edition of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions next week. The big premium live event will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, and fans are intrigued to see how the card ultimately shapes out.

Since there are still matches that could be added to the show, plus the build to Saturday Night's Main Event in a few weeks would also be taking place, there could potentially be some big returns on SmackDown tonight.

Trending

This article will take a look at five stars who could potentially make their way back to television tonight on SmackDown. This includes an absent giant, a former world champion, and even two members of The Bloodline. Who could potentially show up?

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Below are five superstars who could return to WWE on tonight's SmackDown before the upcoming Night of Champions PLE.

#5. Logan Paul hasn't appeared since WWE Money in the Bank

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial figures in pro wrestling. He joined WWE after spending years as a social media influencer, podcaster, and YouTuber. Despite taking to the industry exceptionally well, many still see Paul as an outsider.

The Maverick has been away from WWE television ever since Money in the Bank. At that event, Logan teamed up with John Cena to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Despite a spectacular performance, Paul and Cena failed to win the bout.

Now, Logan Paul could return. John Cena and R-Truth are set to clash on SmackDown tonight. Given that Truth cost Paul and Cena the win at Money in the Bank, The Maverick could return the favor and sucker punch the former 24/7 Champion on the blue brand.

#4. Omos has been away for a long time

Omos is one of the most intimidating monsters in WWE history. The big man is over seven feet tall and weighs over 400 pounds. He is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and a force to be reckoned with. Despite that, he has been away for quite a long time.

The Nigerian Giant hasn't competed in a WWE ring in over a year. His last bout was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which took place on WrestleMania SmackDown on April 5, 2024. That bout was won by Bronson Reed.

Omos could return on SmackDown tonight, perhaps as Carmelo Hayes' new bodyguard. The two working together should, in theory, elevate The A-Champion to new heights. Alternatively, Omos could step up to Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship.

#3. Tama Tonga & #2. Tonga Loa, The New Bloodline could be powerful yet again

Expand Tweet

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are part of The New Bloodline on SmackDown, having joined Solo Sikoa's stable on television just last year. They went on to hold tag team gold together on the brand.

Both brothers have been away from wrestling due to each sustaining injuries. In the case of Tonga Loa, his last WWE match was in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series last November. Meanwhile, Tama hasn't competed since the April 11, 2025 edition of SmackDown.

On SmackDown tonight, Solo Sikoa is looking for Jacob Fatu to declare his allegiance to him again. When The Samoan Werewolf inevitably rejects Solo, Tama, and Tonga could make their return by attacking Fatu. Solo, JC Mateo, and the brothers could make for a dangerous group.

#1. Drew McIntyre is missed by wrestling fans

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is a dominant superstar. He is a multi-time world champion in WWE, a former mid-card champion, and a former tag team champion. McIntyre has also held the NXT Championship and has even won the Royal Rumble.

The Scottish Warrior has been absent from WWE for nearly a month. His last match took place at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, where he lost a brutal Steel Cage Match against Damian Priest.

Fans are eager to see McIntyre back, as the heel is always entertaining. Perhaps he could show up and get revenge on The Archer Of Infamy. Alternatively, Drew could start a brand new angle on SmackDown with a different performer entirely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More