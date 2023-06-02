5 superstars who revealed New WWE Championship belt designs

WWE finally unveiled a brand-new World Championship belt this year, which The Visionary, Seth Rollins, won at Night of Champions 2023.

The WWE World Championship is one of the company's most prominent symbols. There's no disputing that fans want eye-catching designs for the title, despite it's rich history and status as pro wrestling's ultimate prize. Some superstars have even introduced their own spin on the championship.

In this article, we will look at five such superstars who created their own version of the world title throughout the company's history.

#5 Daniel Bryan's Eco-Friendly WWE Championship

The planet champion.

This title design is one of the most recent and significant since it's extremely ugly and elicits an immediate reaction.

Daniel Bryan dramatically turned heel to win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles in late 2018. Bryan did an excellent job of playing the villain, and to further incite the public's ire, he introduced a customised, environmentally friendly Championship to replace the original, "side plate" version.

Bryan's persona was all about environmental preservation, so it was only natural for him to want to replace the belt with one that didn't contain a leather strap.

#4 John Cena introduced the spinner belt

John Cena introduced the spinner belt in 2005.

In retrospect, it's clear that this version of the championship was among the most iconic of all time. John Cena is forever linked in the minds of fans to this title, as he is the one who introduced it.

When Cena first entered the company, he was young and ambitious, and he hoped to leave an indelible mark on the business. As a result, he created his version of the WWE Championship to commemorate his historic first reign as World Champion following his victory over JBL at WrestleMania 21.

Despite fan criticism, the design was a top merchandise seller and held the top spot until 2013.

#3 Edge introduced the Rated-R championship to take a jab at Cena.

Edge with his version of the spinner belt.

After Edge defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2006, he debuted his variation of the title. He modified the design of the spinner belt to incorporate The Rated-R Superstar logo as a shot at John Cena.

Instead of focusing on the traditional logo, the company emphasised the spinner feature of the title by adding Edge's logo to its centre.

This was done solely to promote Edge's ego and draw attention to his narcissism. It was fitting for The Ultimate Opportunist's haughty persona at the time, and it stuck in people's minds.

#2 The Rock unveiled a new title in 2013

The Rock won the WWE Championship in 2013.

Following his victory against CM Punk at the 2013 Royal Rumble, The Rock presented a new WWE Championship title that shares a lot of similarities with the one we see on TV today.

The Rock substituted a new design for Cena's spinner title. This adjustment was well-liked by fans, as the side plate feature were introduced with this version of the WWE Championship, which made it feel more distinctive and individual to the wrestlers that won it.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin introduced the Smoking Skull Championship to fit his persona

Is this the greatest title design?

Arguably the greatest WWE title belt design, Steve Austin introduced a customised championship that had rattlesnakes on the sides and his recognisable skull logo in the centre.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has always been a lawbreaker who used to challenge the authorities. This title was a shinning example of that fact. Fans still love the icionic Smoking Skull title to this day.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes