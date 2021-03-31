5 Superstars who could be revealed as The United Empire's newest member

At this weekend's NJPW: Sakura Genesis show, The United Empire will reveal their fourth member. Ahead of Will Ospreay's IWGP World Heavyweight Title match against Kota Ibushi, his faction will unveil a new member.

In the lead-up to Sakura Genesis 2021, United Empire members Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb have teased the addition of a new member. Within a matter of days, NJPW confirmed that O-Khan and Cobb will be joined by a new stablemate in a six-man tag team match against Los Ingobernables de Japon this weekend.

SAKURA GENESIS is 4⃣ DAYS AWAY!



Great-O-Khan proved his power when he defeated Tetsuya Naito. Could the United Empire's new member be an even greater force?



👀https://t.co/7Qhr6y1R2L



LIVE in English April 4!https://t.co/XDX9sIYcBs#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/wQ7i07ZeIA — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 31, 2021

While there hasn't been any hint on NJPW's behalf, New Japan fans have theorized who could be revealed as the newest member.

Here are 5 Superstars who could potentially join The United Empire at Sakura Genesis.

#5. Yota Tsuji could join The United Empire to get some revenge against Tetsuya Naito

SAKURA GENESIS IS 4⃣ DAYS AWAY!



Against Shingo Takagi and Satoshi Kojima, 'Hatchet' Jeff Cobb has proven his status as the United Empire's imperial unit. Is the new member even more powerful?



👀https://t.co/JlP3OiFEhZ



LIVE in English April 4!https://t.co/XDX9sIGBcS#njsg pic.twitter.com/DQmc1RsJUI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 31, 2021

Still billed as a Young Lion, Yota Tsuji certainly fits the criteria and the storyline to join The United Empire. During The Great O-Khan's feud against reigning NEVER Openweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, the former tried to recruit Tsuji in his battle against 'The Ace'.

However, the Young Lion stayed loyal to Tanahashi and eventually helped him to retain the NEVER Title against O-Khan. Tsuji has also been campaigning for a match against Tetsuya Naito for weeks. It is unlikely that NJPW will grant him his wish of having a singles bout with the LIJ leader.

Advertisement

On the Road To Sakura Genesis shows, Naito has assaulted Tsuji during their encounters in tag team matches. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion also submitted the Young Lion. This gives Tsuji the perfect reason to align with The United Empire and get back at Tetsuya Naito at Sakura Genesis.

The team of Naito, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi could be in for a major surprise at the Sakura Genesis show, especially if Yota Tsuji finally decides to square up to them.

1 / 5 NEXT