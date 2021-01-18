5 Superstars who are surprisingly directionless in WWE right now

WWE currently has a huge roster of Superstars so, unsurprisingly, so many are not being used on television in the way that fans would like. The rosters of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are home to some of the world's biggest wrestling talents at the moment.

Unfortunately, not all WWE Superstars end up going on huge world title runs during their careers. Some Superstars remain in the mid-card picture, or just fade into the background after some time in WWE.

Some talent lacking direction due to booking decisions is always disheartening. It is always a shame to see huge talent going unnoticed, or not getting the platform that is deserved.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are surprisingly directionless at the moment.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Tucker

From his spell in NXT, up until his main roster move to RAW and later SmackDown in early 2019, Tucker was known as one half of the tag team Heavy Machinery. The Superstar was consistently by the side of his partner Otis and played more of a sensible, straight-man character in contrast to Otis's comedic and chaotic persona.

In later 2019 and early 2020, Tucker played the encouraging friend to Otis during the Mandy Rose romance story. He supported his friend through the early stages of adoration of Mandy and helped him prepare for his date, as well as competing against Dolph Ziggler, who tried to swoop in and steal Mandy Rose for himself.

Later in the year, Heavy Machinery began feuding with The Miz and John Morrison following Otis' Money in the Bank match win. The Miz was determined to get the briefcase off of Otis, and eventually this storyline ended with Tucker hitting Otis with the briefcase, enabling The Miz to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank at Hell in a Cell.

Advertisement

This move effectively turned Tucker heel and split Heavy Machinery in the process. During the 2020 WWE Draft, Tucker was moved from SmackDown to RAW. Since the move, Tucker has been seen more on WWE's Main Event rather than RAW.

Tucker's heel turn had great potential, especially if both former Heavy Machinery members had stayed on the same WWE brand. Having Tucker's heel turn without an audience could have also harmed him, as viewers didn't get to see an organic crowd reaction to the shocking moment.

Tucker is a talented member of the roster, and hopefully, WWE can find a new direction for him sooner rather than later.