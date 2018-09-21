5 Superstars that should be sole survivors at Survivor Series 2018

Anyone of these five men should be on WWE's list of potential Survivor Series sole survivors.

The 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view is WWE's next stop on their pay-per-view calendar, and for most fans, the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches are the reason why this event has become so popular.

As classic matches involving some of the greatest wrestlers in history have shaped the expectations fans should have towards this show. While last years event was sort of a crap fest with WWE making terrible booking decisions, this year WWE can redeem themselves by booking one aspect of the show correctly, the sole survivor.

The sole survivor is sort of the MVP of every year's edition of the event, as this title has given young stars and veterans the boost they needed to get to the next level, and in this list we are going to look at the superstars that should be on WWE's list of being the 2018 sole survivors.

And while all of them possibly cannot hold this distinction this year, if WWE makes at least of these picks their priority then you could consider it a career resurgence or deserved push for one of these stars.

#1 Finn Balor

Finn Balor needs a boost of momentum right now.

Finn Balor's career is in shambles right now, the man who will always be known as the first ever Universal Champion is now known as the man WWE can't seem to care less about. A striking look, lucrative gimmick, and the ability to put on great matches, Balor has all the tools to be the guy in any promotion and its time that WWE realizes this.

Giving Balor a title or heel turn is not the solution to build this man's credibility, but he needs a few credible wins to start his resurgence. And becoming the sole survivor at Survivor Series this year can help his career get out of the dog house.

