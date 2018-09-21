Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Superstars that should be sole survivors at Survivor Series 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.62K   //    21 Sep 2018, 14:31 IST

Image result for wwe andrade cien almas
Anyone of these five men should be on WWE's list of potential Survivor Series sole survivors.

The 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view is WWE's next stop on their pay-per-view calendar, and for most fans, the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches are the reason why this event has become so popular.

As classic matches involving some of the greatest wrestlers in history have shaped the expectations fans should have towards this show. While last years event was sort of a crap fest with WWE making terrible booking decisions, this year WWE can redeem themselves by booking one aspect of the show correctly, the sole survivor.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The sole survivor is sort of the MVP of every year's edition of the event, as this title has given young stars and veterans the boost they needed to get to the next level, and in this list we are going to look at the superstars that should be on WWE's list of being the 2018 sole survivors.

And while all of them possibly cannot hold this distinction this year, if WWE makes at least of these picks their priority then you could consider it a career resurgence or deserved push for one of these stars.

#1 Finn Balor

Image result for wwe finn balor
Finn Balor needs a boost of momentum right now.

Finn Balor's career is in shambles right now, the man who will always be known as the first ever Universal Champion is now known as the man WWE can't seem to care less about. A striking look, lucrative gimmick, and the ability to put on great matches, Balor has all the tools to be the guy in any promotion and its time that WWE realizes this.

Giving Balor a title or heel turn is not the solution to build this man's credibility, but he needs a few credible wins to start his resurgence. And becoming the sole survivor at Survivor Series this year can help his career get out of the dog house.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series The Wyatt Family Finn Balor
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
5 Dream Matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 matches that prove Randy Orton is Mr Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: 10-Man Traditional Survivor Series Tag...
RELATED STORY
10 best Traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning major Survivor Series event? 
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: 3 dream matches fans would love to see
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series: Predicting the entire match card...
RELATED STORY
4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series: Four themes the WWE could give the...
RELATED STORY
Five Dream Matches for Braun Strowman as a heel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us