5 superstars that should've faced Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2019

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 179 // 24 Dec 2018, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who instead of Braun Strowman should face Lesnar?

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the author. Sportskeeda does not necessarily share these views.

WWE has not had the greatest track record when it comes to choosing an appropriate opponent for Brock Lesnar. While Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and CM Punk have been the exceptions, Lesnar's opponents since his return to the company in 2012 have been limited.

And the reason for Lesnar facing opponents like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Big Show on multiple occasions is still a headscratcher, and now it seems as if Braun Strowman has fallen into that category.

Strowman will face Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the fifth time in his career (third in singles matches), and while it is to the delight of several fans in the WWE Universe, this matchup between Lesnar and Strowman is quite stale at this point.

Strowman's aura has faded, Lesnar visibly doesn't put in the level of effort he's truly capable of and these two behemoths don't gel well together in the ring, as we have seen on many occasions. So, who would do better in Strowman's place?

#1 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has unfinished business with Lesnar.

Bray Wyatt vs Brock Lesnar is an interesting match that has so many possibilities, as Wyatt has sort of rebooted his character with all his cryptic messages to the WWE Universe, and Lesnar has not really faced an opponent like Wyatt in a long time. Putting these two opposite characters together in a match will surely lead to some explosive in-ring action and promo segments.

Wyatt and Lesnar were initially rumoured to face each other at Wrestlemania a few years ago, but a change in creative plans prevented that. If WWE gave these two men time and space to craft a narrative it would have surely rejuvenated Wyatt's career and made Raw watchable again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement