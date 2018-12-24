×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 superstars that should've faced Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2019

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    24 Dec 2018, 16:21 IST

Who instead of Braun Strowman should face Lesnar?
Who instead of Braun Strowman should face Lesnar?

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the author. Sportskeeda does not necessarily share these views.

WWE has not had the greatest track record when it comes to choosing an appropriate opponent for Brock Lesnar. While Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and CM Punk have been the exceptions, Lesnar's opponents since his return to the company in 2012 have been limited.

And the reason for Lesnar facing opponents like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Big Show on multiple occasions is still a headscratcher, and now it seems as if Braun Strowman has fallen into that category.

Strowman will face Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the fifth time in his career (third in singles matches), and while it is to the delight of several fans in the WWE Universe, this matchup between Lesnar and Strowman is quite stale at this point.

Strowman's aura has faded, Lesnar visibly doesn't put in the level of effort he's truly capable of and these two behemoths don't gel well together in the ring, as we have seen on many occasions. So, who would do better in Strowman's place?

#1 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has unfinished business with Lesnar.
Bray Wyatt has unfinished business with Lesnar.

Bray Wyatt vs Brock Lesnar is an interesting match that has so many possibilities, as Wyatt has sort of rebooted his character with all his cryptic messages to the WWE Universe, and Lesnar has not really faced an opponent like Wyatt in a long time. Putting these two opposite characters together in a match will surely lead to some explosive in-ring action and promo segments.

Wyatt and Lesnar were initially rumoured to face each other at Wrestlemania a few years ago, but a change in creative plans prevented that. If WWE gave these two men time and space to craft a narrative it would have surely rejuvenated Wyatt's career and made Raw watchable again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Dean Ambrose
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
5 possible winners for the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019
RELATED STORY
Really Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
6 decisions WWE must make at the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Royal Rumble favourites after Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 Matches WWE must build up for WrestleMania 34 from...
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the Royal...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who have spent the most time in the Royal...
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could win the Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who won the Royal Rumble match in their...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars WWE will put the Universal Title on after...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us