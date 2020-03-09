5 Superstars that will be missing the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view

Don't expect to see Roman Reigns or any of these other Superstars tonight

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place Sunday evening at 7 pm est and while the company has crafted quite the show for fans, they have seemingly left many of their top Superstars off of the show. Of course there are a variety of different reasons for that, but one of the biggest ones seems to be the company's intention of building up the midcard for WrestleMania 36.

With that being said, one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year is about to take place. Here are five Superstars that will be missing the Elimination Chamber. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know if you think WWE should have left these performers off the show or not.

#5 Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks are much better off sitting this one out

It's no secret that Bayley and Sasha Banks are the cornerstones of the SmackDown women's division, which is what makes their absence from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a little troubling. It's almost as if WWE isn't invested the blue brands women's division at all.

The problem with that theory is that WWE has a lot of important plans for WrestleMania in place and need to lock in the last couple of matches during the upcoming event. With that being said and the duo being firmly established as SmackDown's top heels, the company doesn't really need to do anything with them right now.

In all honesty, it looks like the Elimination Chamber is going to do the job of hammering in the details of the midcard for WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately for Superstars like Banks, Bayley and others on this list, that means being left on the sideline for one night while the company works its storytelling magic.

