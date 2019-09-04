5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker should call out on SmackDown Live

Who's next for The Undertaker?

What will WWE do with The Undertaker?

That's the million-dollar question that The WWE Universe are asking themselves after the Deadman himself was announced for Smackdown Live next week, and it's led to some pretty rampant speculation. In fact, some are wondering who The Undertaker will target during his appearance on Smackdown Live.

Of course, there is always the possibility of another Superstar targeting The Undertaker, but that doesn't seem as likely with The Phenom's recent run with the company. Beyond that, with Undertaker's role as the judge, jury, and executioner of WWE, it seems all too obvious that he is coming to call someone out.

Whether that turns out to be true or not remains to be seen, and will depend on what exactly WWE has in mind for next week's segment. Still, here are the five Superstars that Undertaker is most likely to call out.

#5 Aleister Black

Could The Undertaker knock on Aleister Black's door?

What if The Undertaker came knocking at Aleister Black's door?

While some might see that as an impossibility, especially given Black's place on the card right now, it would be a great way to catapult Black up a few rungs on the ladder. In fact, between the dualities in Undertaker and Black's personas and how entertaining The Dutch destroyer is in the ring, it would almost warrant a dream match status.

Again, this is probably the least likely of all the choices, but it would still be a career moment for Black. Beyond that, it would give a very good indication of how high WWE's stock is in Black and what they plan to do with him going forward.

In the end, it would be a very interesting situation to watch unfold and pretty much falls in line with the unpredictability WWE have shown lately.

