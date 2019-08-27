5 Superstars Vince McMahon could push before Survivor Series 2019

WWE programming, over the last few weeks, has become quite interesting, possibly because of the addition of new creative people backstage, which includes Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, while Vince McMahon's promotion could also be on their toes due to the emergence of AEW and their new show that is going to air soon.

WWE needs momentum to stave away competition from AEW, and they will have to keep producing exciting shows on both brands, as well as PPVs.

One massive PPV remaining in WWE's calendar is Survivor Series, which will take place on November 24 and is the penultimate PPV for WWE in 2019. Survivor Series sets the tone for feuds that could begin ahead of next year, and will be an important PPV going into Royal Rumble in January.

We could see some surprises and exciting matches at the show, as well as young Superstars who could get their big break at the show by being a part of huge matches. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars Vince McMahon could push before Survivor Series 2019:

#5 Ricochet

Ricochet has had quite an astronomic rise on the main roster since moving to RAW earlier this year. In no time, he became a Superstar that fans loved, and then won the United States title when he defeated Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds PPV.

He then had a feud with AJ Styles and eventually lost the title to the former WWE Champion. It seems like WWE have high hopes for the former NXT Superstar, who could challenge for the top titles on WWE in the near future.

We could perhaps see him winning back the US title and feuding with the likes of Baron Corbin, Cesaro, or even Styles once again. The fans love him and WWE officials backstage seem to love him which means we'll get more of Ricochet!

