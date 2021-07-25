5 Superstars Vince McMahon might regret letting leave WWE

WWE has released many of its wrestlers this year with several rounds of talent releases taking place. They've certainly been ruthless when it comes to cutting wrestlers they don't think they need anymore.

In a lot of cases, WWE is right about the talent they release, in terms of how big a star that person is in the company, and how big a star they might become. However, there are many wrestlers whose releases were definitely a mistake.

This could either be because they've gone on to prove they're a top star in wrestling and that WWE just didn't see their potential or because of the impact they've had outside of WWE.

Let's take a look at the 5 Superstars WWE should never have let go

#5. Cody Rhodes should never have been able to walk out of WWE as easily as he did.

This one's a no-brainer really, as Cody Rhodes' departure had a direct throughline from him leaving the company to WWE's biggest competition, All Elite Wrestling, being formed.

All Elite Wrestling ended up going head to head with WWE's NXT on Wednesday nights and apart from a couple of occasions, trounced WWE's black and gold brand in television ratings.

All Elite Wrestling now also looks like it's going to pull off the coup of the century in hiring both Daniel Bryan and finally bring CM Punk back to mainstream wrestling, which really should have WWE worried.

None of that would've happened if Cody hadn't left WWE.

Edited by Vedant Jain