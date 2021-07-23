5 things WWE can do to combat AEW signing Daniel Bryan and CM Punk

WWE may need to bring out the big guns considering the news surrounding All Elite Wrestling.

If rumors are to be believed then CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could both be heading to All Elite Wrestling this year, which will be massive for Tony Khan's promotion.

It'll also almost certainly be horrendous news for WWE as well, as both Punk and Bryan are arguably top draws in all of professional wrestling and will almost certainly bring more eyes to their rivals.

With that said, WWE is the master of programming against opposition. They were the company to bring down WCW after all. They'll certainly have some tricks up their sleeve, although they've already used a couple (Goldberg and John Cena).

So what else can WWE do to possibly compete against Punk and Bryan? Well, here are five things.

#5. WWE could bring back Nexus

WWE's Nexus stable was one of the biggest deals in wrestling when they debuted. No-one will forget the night they appeared, destroyed the ring and the ringside area, attacked the commentators and ring crew, and left John Cena laying battered in the middle of the ring.

With Wade Barrett in NXT on commentary WWE even has the option to do so right there. Although admittedly they won't be able to bring back the full Nexus stable if this was something they wanted to do.

Heath Slater is now Heath Miller and he's contracted to IMPACT Wrestling, Ryback isn't wrestling at the moment and Darren Young is working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But, there's plenty of talent in NXT that could use a push and all you'd really need to legitimize it as a Nexus group is the same leader in Barrett. You could even get away with debuting them in the same way as the original Nexus, by having them take out WWE's top star on the main roster.

