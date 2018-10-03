5 Superstars who became Double Champions after leaving WWE

Soumik Datta
03 Oct 2018

Cody Rhodes became the latest Double Champion in Pro Wrestling

The WWE is quite certainly the grandest and biggest stage in the Professional Wrestling industry today and almost every Pro Wrestler in this business aspires to make it to the WWE at some point in their careers. For the most part of it, throughout the years WWE has witnessed some of the topmost and well-respected stars in the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and John Cena establish themselves as some of the iconic Professional Wrestlers of all time.

However, not every superstar who walks into the WWE gets to share the same amount of success, as we've seen that several talented stars fail to make a name for themselves in the WWE and eventually fail to taste success in the world's biggest Sports Entertainment promotion.

But, there are few who subsequently go on to defy the odds and make a name for themselves on the Independent Circuit instead, the likes of Cody Rhodes, former WWE developmental talent Kenny Omega, and recently released superstars such as the likes of Neville and Rich Swann are some of the biggest examples in the modern era.

Not only do some of these men get to showcase their talent for several notable promotions and other global companies in the world, but some of them also have the privilege of calling themselves a "Double Champion". Today, we look back at 5 superstars who not only found the spotlight they so rightfully deserve on the Indie Circuit but eventually went on to become a Double Champion once they marked their departure from the WWE.

#5 Gail Kim

Gail Kim as the Knockouts Champion and the Knockouts Tag Team Champion

Gail Kim is considered as one of the pioneers' of women's wrestling, but I think it is safe to say that during her tenure with the WWE, she pretty much had a torrid time and was part of a lacklustre women's division, which WWE couldn't care less about at that point of time. Sure, WWE did eventually start focusing on their entire women's division with the entire 'Women's Revolution' taking over the company in full force, but as far as Gail Kim was concerned, she was keen on building her own legacy outside of the WWE.

And that opportunity was handed to the former one-time WWE Women's Champion by Impact Wrestling and Kim managed to take full advantage of that one opportunity in a heartbeat. Having initially made her debut for Impact in 2005, Gail Kim went on to establish herself as trailblazer's of the Impact Women's Division, becoming a record seven-time Knockouts Champion and taking the promotion's women's division to new heights at the same time as well.

In 2011, Gail Kim first won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Madison Rayne and shortly afterwards, went on to defeat Velvet Sky to win the Knockouts Championship for the second time in her career. In doing so, not only did Gail Kim become a Double Champion but was also the very first woman in Impact history to hold the Knockouts Title and the Knockouts Tag Titles at the same time.

