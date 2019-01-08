×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars who can be the Iron Man at Royal Rumble

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
603   //    08 Jan 2019, 09:34 IST

Could one these superstars be the Iron Man this year at the Rumble?
Could one these superstars be the Iron Man this year at the Rumble?

Every year Royal Rumble has proven to be the best and the most exciting WWE PPV of the year. Once again, Rumble is shaping up to be an exciting event with several possible candidates for the winner's spot.

The Rumble match has been stellar in the past three years, and expectations will be high once again.

Also Read: 2019 Royal Rumble confirmed entrants

Royal Rumble is known to have Iron Man performers each year, the hard-working individuals who carry the match from start to end but end up losing. 2018 featured Finn Balor in this role, 2017 had several superstars like Sami Zayn and The Miz.

We look at five superstars who will be the bridesmaid this year, but unfortunately not the bride, as the 5 Superstars who can be the Iron Man at Royal Rumble.

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Balor is always the bridesmaid, never the bride
Finn Balor is always the bridesmaid, never the bride

An obvious choice really, Finn Balor has sadly transformed into a superstar who gives great performances but never wins the whole thing. He has failed to win a single championship since his return in 2017, and two years without a championship seems like a sad state of affairs for the Demon King.

The first ever Universal Champion was the No. 2 entrant last year in Rumble and lasted right till the end. Balor was never in the reckoning for a victory last year and is not a pick to win this year's Royal Rumble either.

Finn Balor winning the event would be a major moment, but his current position on the card makes a win for the Demon King an unlikely scenario.

Balor needs a major moment soon enough, and hopefully becomes the champion once again in 2019, having not held a championship belt since losing his Universal title.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble The Shield WWE Seth Rollins Finn Balor
Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
5 possible winners for the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who have spent the most time in the Royal...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Royal Rumble favourites after Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose should be added to the...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars that should've faced Brock Lesnar at the...
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the Royal...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who benefited from another's injury and 3...
RELATED STORY
5 best Royal Rumble matches of all time 
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial Royal Rumble winners since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who can be WWE's 'iron-man' in the Rumble match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us