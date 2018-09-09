Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Superstars who can become the next Intercontinental Champion

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
The Man

Seth Rollins became a 2-time Intercontinental Champion when he defeated Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam. Rollins has continued from where The Miz left off in making this title prestigious. He has defended the championship week after week and put on amazing matches on every time.

Rollins has been red-hot since the gauntlet match earlier this year, in which he pinned Roman Reigns and John Cena on the same night. It only makes sense that he drops the title and moves onto bigger things.

Here are five credible superstars who can burn down Seth's dynasty.

#1 Dean Ambrose

En
The Lunatic Fringe

The Lunatic Fringe aka Dean Ambrose made his much-awaited return the week before SummerSlam to help his Shield buddy Seth Rollins to take down the pair of Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre. This time off has done lots of good as he is in a better shape than he was before the injury.

Although he might have returned as a babyface, it is almost inevitable that he will turn heel by attacking his best friend Seth Rollins. Rollins is the most over Superstar in WWE right now and what better way to get real heat on Dean than attacking a vulnerable Seth.

Dean is not that gifted with in-ring abilities but he is absolutely skillful when it comes to cutting promos and storytelling. Seth and Dean can truly burn the house down just like they have many a time in the past.

#2 Drew McIntyre


<p>
The Scottish Psychopath

Drew McIntyre made his successful comeback to the Raw roster by forming an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and the duo quickly went on to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Ever since he made his comeback, he has looked much more determined than before with all the experience that he has gained with his stints in NXT and Impact Wrestling. He has been in loggerheads with the current IC champ, Seth Rollins for quite some time now and the rumor is that he may be in line for a big push.

So there is no better way to enhance his reputation than to make him the person who dethrones Seth as the new Intercontinental Champion.

