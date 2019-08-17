5 Superstars who can challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

Over the past couple of weeks, WWE has entertained us thoroughly with some great shows one after another. WWE SummerSlam was another brilliant pay-per-view in 2019 which was followed by a couple of decent Raw and SmackDown Live episodes.

The main event of SummerSlam for the Universal Championship between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar ended up with the Architect winning the gold and beating the Beast Incarnate for the second time in as many matches.

It felt like a big moment for Rollins as this time, he didn't need a low blow to gain an unfair advantage over Lesnar. Instead, he beat him as clean as it gets.

On Raw this week, Paul Heyman confirmed that there will be no rematch for the Beast. This means that it may be a long time before we get to see Lesnar in a squared circle again.

On the Red Brand, we didn't really get many hints as to who would be the next challenger to Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the five most likely challengers for the Architect.

#5 Cesaro

Cesaro

After Cesaro and Sheamus split up from their tag team, the Bar, the Swiss Cyborg has been working as a singles Superstar, putting on terrific matches both on SmackDown Live and Raw.

His recent feud with Aleister Black saw some brilliant matches and it's time Cesaro gets a big title opportunity. The Swiss Cyborg deserves this chance as for a long time he hasn't been getting many title opportunities.

The match between Rollins and Cesaro would be an absolute classic if it were to happen. The WWE Universe loves Cesaro and if he was to win the Universal Championship, it would be some story.

This a very long shot, though, and that's why he is the fifth on this list.

