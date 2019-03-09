5 Superstars who can join The Shield if Dean Ambrose leaves

Can "The Lunatic" be replaced?

The Shield is arguably the best faction in WWE in the modern era. Having debuted in Survivor Series 2012, The Shield rose to the top of the WWE food chain quickly, taking out numerous WWE Superstars and legends.

Since breaking in 2014, all three members are enjoying a successful run as a singles competitor, all becoming a grand-slam champion. Roman Reigns has main-evented the last four WrestleManias and is almost the "chosen one" to be the next face of WWE. Seth Rollins won this year's Royal Rumble and is on his way to slay the beast and become the new Universal Champion at this year's WrestleMania.

But things haven't been so great for the third member of the Shield, Dean Ambrose. Though the Lunatic Fringe was the first among the trio to become a grand-slam champion, and also won the triple threat between the three of them during BattleGround 2016, since the last few years, he hasn't been at his best.

Currently, he is set to leave the company after WrestleMania 35. Though a lot of fans are speculating this to be a work, there is still no confirmation from anyone. The Shield is set to face the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley at FastLane this Sunday.

If the news is true, then we might not see the Shield together anymore. Or can we? Like Bullet Club has had a lot of different versions throughout its history, The Shield could also have some new Superstar join them and write a new chapter in the faction's history.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who can replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black would be a very interesting choice for a new Shield Member!

Aleister Black is one of the most promising superstars to come to the main roster from NXT. His mysterious gimmick, combined with his great athleticism in the ring makes him one of the most "over" superstars with WWE fans.

The former NXT Champion had a great run in the yellow brand and will surely be a major part of the main roster in the years to come. Due to his looks and skills, it'd be amazing to see him in the Shield attire, joining hands with Roman and Seth to lay waste on the WWE Roster.

Is there anyone who can kick-out of a Black Mass followed by a spear? Naah!

