5 Superstars who could be involved in WWE's secret 'blockbuster' trade

Ronda Rousey has not appeared in WWE since WrestleMania 35

A total of 58 Superstars and tag teams found out which brand they will represent following the WWE draft episodes of SmackDown on October 11 and RAW on October 14.

WWE has confirmed that the remaining 31 Superstars and tag teams are now free agents and they will be able to negotiate with both RAW and SmackDown to decide which brand they would like to work for in the future.

As an added twist, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T mentioned during RAW that a “blockbuster” trade could take place in the next 24 hours, and he plans to discuss it with Renee Young on ‘WWE Backstage’ on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesday night.

As announced by @BookerT5x on #RAW tomorrow on the special preview of @WWE Backstage on @FS1, find out about the BLOCKBUSTER trade between RAW & @WWE Friday Night SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/nibdnKWDC5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2019

This has led to speculation amongst fans on social media that a Superstar who has already been drafted could move to the opposing brand, or that we could potentially see somebody return as a surprise last-minute draft pick for RAW or SmackDown.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five Superstars who could be involved in WWE’s secret “blockbuster” trade announcement.

#5 Ronda Rousey

It is not clear whether Booker T’s use of the word “trade” means two Superstars will trade brands or whether one undrafted Superstar could move to RAW or SmackDown.

If WWE is planning to go down the latter route, then Ronda Rousey is certainly “blockbuster” enough to justify being selected by either brand in a post-draft move.

SmackDown on FOX is apparently going to have a more sports-centric feel to the show, which perfectly suits somebody of Rousey’s caliber, but then she also has unfinished business with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on RAW.

Triple H recently confirmed that “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” has been pitching ideas for her return, adding that he expects her to come back to WWE “sooner rather than later”.

"She said to me multiple times, 'It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.' I think she misses that greatly. She's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?" [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

